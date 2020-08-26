Community hospital staff exempt from parking charges after pandemic efforts

Norwich’s community hospital will reintroduce pay and display charges from next week.

Visitors and patients will be required to begin paying to use the car park at Norwich Community Hospital, in Bowthorpe Road, from Tuesday.

Norfolk Community Health and Care NHS Trust (NCH&C) which runs the hospital suspended payments back in March as normal traffic levels resume.

Charges will continue to be frozen until March 31 next year for staff who are permit holders.

A spokesman for NCH&C said; “We encourage visitors and patients to use public transport where possible, but advise patients travelling by car to allow extra time to find a suitable parking space when attending for an appointment.

“Payment for staff who are permit holders will not be re-starting on September 1. Directors decided that the trust will continue to not charge staff for parking until March 31. This decision acknowledges the efforts that staff have been making, and continue to make, to support our pandemic response.”