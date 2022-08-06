Review

The Nimmo Twins are performing at The Norwich Playhouse until August 21 - Credit: Contributed

Some things in life are simply worth waiting for.

And I think I speak for 300 or so people packed into the Norwich Playhouse when I count the Nimmo Twins' Holt? Who Goes There? show as one of those.

A technical issue with the sound - which saw one IT-trained punter plucked from the audience to try and crack it - saw the show on Friday (August 5) delayed for almost an hour.

At first, the lack of sound appeared to be part of the act.

It was only when you could see the panicked look in the eyes of Karl Minns, one half of the Nimmo Twins, that you realised how close this glitch had come to ending the night before it had even started.

But Minns, who had been desperately trying to grapple with the gremlins in the laptop, promised to make it a night to remember and the Nimmo Twins certainly delivered.

Better late than never became much better late than never as Karl and Owen launched into a comic masterclass over the next two hours.

The Nimmo Twins on stage - Credit: Julia Holland

It featured many of the much-loved characters they had crafted over the last quarter of a century, as well as some new ones too.

Karl playing She Go - Credit: Julia Holland

She Go, The Council, Billy Boy, Anne and Tom Bland were all there as part of a series of sketches and monologues peppered with trademark tales of woe centred on the Norfolk accent, the disappointment that comes with being a Norwich City fan and life on the huh in Norwich Market.

There was of course also room in the side-splitting funny show for waspish assaults on loud mouthed Londoners and second home owners from the capital as well as brilliant barbs about Suffolk and Ipswich Town.

Local media, including BBC Look East, Anglia News, and also the EDP and Norwich Evening News, were mercilessly whipped by the duo throughout the night.

The Nimmo Twins are performing at The Norwich Playhouse until August 21 - Credit: Contributed

But it was in the same fun-loving way as the pair poked fun out of Norfolk and its people, towns and parishes.

This celebration of 25 years of the Nimmo T\wins was an absolute triumph.

The glitch at the start mattered not a jot as we all got to spend even more time in the company of two of Norfolk's finest.

The Nimmo Twins Holt? Who Goes There? runs at the Norwich Playhouse until August 21 and will be at Norwich Theatre Royal on August 23.