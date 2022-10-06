Norwich City to change shirt sponsor for Preston clash

Norwich City will change shirt sponsor for one game only - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City will change their main shirt sponsor for Saturday's home match against Preston North End in order to support a local charity.

The Canaries have announced that players will wear the kits on Saturday, October 8, in order to raise awareness of the work of Mind Norfolk and Waveney ahead of World Mental Health Day on October 10.

City sponsors Lotus Cars agreed to have their logo removed for the game, which will also see Mind representatives chatting to fans outside the ground prior to kick-off.

The club's women's team will also be warming up in shirts using the Norfolk and Waveney Mind logo ahead of their next fixture on Tuesday, October 11, against Cambridge City.

City men's head coach Dean Smith said: "Since I joined this football club, I’ve been really proud of some of the wider work that the club does in and around its community and activation campaigns.

"We thank Lotus for gifting the front of shirt sponsorship position to Norfolk and Waveney Mind.

“As a club, we’ve been really proactive in pushing the important message of mental health.

"Ahead of World Mental Health Takeover Day on October 10 and following on from some of our recent activity, we wanted to use this fixture to highlight some of the excellent work that the team at Norfolk and Waveney Mind deliver in and around the region."

In previous seasons the club has auctioned its one-off shirts to raise money for charity, however it is not yet know if this will be the case with the Mind shirts.

Director of strategy and business development at Norfolk and Waveney Mind, Ashley Bunn, said he was "honoured" by Lotus’ sponsorship donation.

He said: “We can’t thank Lotus and the club enough for this opportunity.

“This will provide us with an amazing platform to raise the profile of mental health and our charity within the region.

“Everybody has mental health and it is essential that people know where they can access support, should they need it.”

Those struggling with their mental health are urged to contact Norfolk and Waveney Mind on 0300 330 5488.