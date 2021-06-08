'Our club deserves better' - Norwich City fan groups' BK8 statement

Published: 9:53 PM June 8, 2021 Updated: 9:56 PM June 8, 2021

BK8 have been announced as Norwich City's new principal partner and shirt sponsors

Five Norwich City supporters' groups have issued a statement in opposition to new shirt sponsor BK8.

The club was forced to ask the betting company to remove social media posts showing scantily clad young women, plus videos hosted by male presenters with the women carrying out activities with a clear sexual innuendo, after widespread criticism from supporters.

The statement was issued in a Twitter post by Canaries Trust on Tuesday night, with members of Along Come Norwich, Barclay End Norwich, Talk Norwich City and Zimbabwe Canaries involved.

Empty stands at Carrow Road.

It read: "Our football club ‘does different’.

"Our football club values its fans - you are welcome whoever you are.

"Our football supports its community - its younger fans, its older fans and its fans in need.

"Our football club is a beacon of self funding sustainability in an era of billionaire owners.

"Our football club makes me proud to be a fan - we even play pretty good football.

"Our football club might sell our stars to survive but we find new ones and nurture them to excel.

"Our football club does not support or endorse degrading or upsetting images not in keeping with our values as an inclusive, community club.

"Our football club should not associate with anyone else who does.

"Our football club is special and we should keep it that way.

"Our voices matter, our football club deserves better. Her game too."

The video references the #HerGameToo campaign, which aims to raise awareness of sexist abuse in football.

Norwich City's partnership with BK8 has been criticised by supporters.

Earlier on Tuesday, trust chairman Robin Sainty issued a statement saying he had been in contact with the club, but the issue was yet to be resolved.

It read: “I’ve had some communication with the club.

"The situation isn’t fully resolved but there is a lot of activity going on.

"Key now is to get the right solution even if takes a day or two.”

It comes after fans flocked to social media to express their anger at the new South East Asian sponsor, branding it a "PR disaster".

A screenshot from a social media page called 'BK8 girls' which has resulted in criticism of Norwich City FC




