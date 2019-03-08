Around 50,000 Norwich City supporters gather to celebrate promotion
PUBLISHED: 14:10 06 May 2019 | UPDATED: 14:11 06 May 2019
Copyright: Archant 2019
Tens of thousands of Norwich City fans took to the streets to celebrate their team’s spectacular promotion to the Premier League.
Supporters started to gather as early as 6am outside City Hall, where they waited for members of the Norwich City team, staff and board to address them from the balcony.
Presenter and Norwich fan Jake Humphrey led proceedings, with the first group of players appearing at 9.30am.
Scottish midfielder Kenny McLean came out to greet supporters with the mayor's hat on and declared himself the mayor of Norwich and some of the biggest cheers of the day were saved for two of the stars of the season, striker Teemu Pukki, who scored 29 league goals, and midfielder Emi Buendía.
Despite admitting he had doubts about coming to Norwich at first, Pukki said he was glad he did and added that it was “the best season” of his life.
Majority shareholders Delia Smith and Michael Wynn-Jones received rousing applause from the thousands of fans outside City Hall.
Delia Smith said: “I want to say a huge thank you to all of you. It's not just this year, when we went down to League One we sold the same amount of tickets.
“This is really outstanding. Everyone feels like they've gelled together as one and I think this year the supporters are in on that. We are all one.”
Michael Wynn-Jones also added: “I've supported Norwich for well over 60 years but I can honestly say, this is the best squad and best football I've ever seen.”
Concluding the City Hall celebrations was manager Daniel Farke, who praised the achievement of the club and said: “It's really outstanding. Everyone was saying you need experience and and money to be successful in this league. We broke all the rules.”
The Championship trophy was lifted by Grant Hanley, which was followed by fireworks being let off above City Hall.
A bus parade through the city then took place, though not everything went to plan.
The yellow Aviva bus which the team were supposed to be travelling on broke down, meaning a city sightseeing bus had to be used instead.
Around 50,000 fans lined the streets as the replacement bus made its way from Theatre Street, down Red Lion Street, Upper King Street and Tombland, and ended at Palace Street at around 12.15pm.