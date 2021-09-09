Captain Canary banished from Carrow Road pitch due to Covid rules

Published: 1:59 PM September 9, 2021 Updated: 2:08 PM September 9, 2021

A new look Captain Canary has been unveiled for the new season. - Credit: NCFC

He used to always be seen having a kick-about with the players pre-match, but Covid has seen Captain Canary banished from the Carrow Road pitch due to safety regulations.

Covid-19 rules have also seen Norwich City forced to abandon its usual half-time entertainment of zorb football as the Premier League has declared the pitch a red zone, meaning only staff who have been tested by the league may set foot there.

The red zone covers the pitch, tunnel, technical area, dressing rooms and player entrance, meaning the mascot is still able to make his regular trips around the pitch parameter.

Norwich City's home stadium, Carrow Road. - Credit: Paul Harding/PA Wire

In the mean time the club has been doing a half-time quiz as entertainment

A club spokesman said: "Unfortunately, the playing surface remains a Premier League red zone, meaning only a small number of accredited and Premier League-tested staff can enter that area.

"That’s the reason there has been no pre-match or half time activities and entertainment.

"As soon as restrictions allow, I’m sure we’ll reintroduce on-pitch activities, both pre and post-match."