Extra park and ride buses for Norwich City promotion parade

Konect Bus will run an extra park and ride service for the NCFC promotion parade.

There will extra park and ride buses on Bank Holiday Monday as thousands of people descend on the city centre for the Canaries’ promotion parade.

The Norwich City team will be taking to the streets on a open top bus to celebrate their promotion back to the Premier League after three years.

Celebrations will start at 9am where thousands of fans are expected to attend City Hall to hear from players and coaching staff who will then climb aboard the bus to begin the parade around 11am.

Konectbus has confirmed the Airport Park & Ride will be operating in addition to Thickthorn Park & Ride.

Buses from both sites will depart at 7am and the last buses back will be at 6pm. Buses will operate every 20 minutes with relief buses in place as necessary.

Buses from the airport will terminate at Duke Street until 1pm and services from Thickthorn will end at the bus station until 1pm.

Due to road closures in the city for the parade many buses will be diverted until around 1pm.

First buses will not call at Anglia Square, Tombland, Prince of Wales Road, Castle Meadow, Red Lion Street, Theatre Street or St Stephens Street until 1pm.

And all of its Network Norwich buses will run to and from Norwich Bus Station until 1pm.

Services 11, 13B, 21, 21A, 28, X29, 36 and 37 will go direct from the St Augustine's gyratory via Grapes Hill to the bus station in both directions.

Buses from the Norwich Rail Station area, 14, 23, 23A, 23B, 25 and 26, will go up Rose Lane and past John Lewis to the bus station.

Buses will return to the rail station area via Bracondale and Riverside. Service 14 to Dussindale will not stop opposite the station, but will go past the football ground and Clarence Road to Thorpe Road.

On Konectbus, services 3 and 4 from the bus station will not operate via St Stephens Street until the 1.30pm bus to Dereham.

Route 5b between will diverted until after the parade with Castle Meadow, Prince of Wales Road, and Thorpe Road bus stops not being served.

All journeys on route 8 between Toftwood and Norwich will not serve Castle Meadow until the 12.50pm bus from Norwich to Dereham. The 9.21am and 10.58am 37a departures from Mulbarton will terminate at the bus station and the 10.35am service from Norwich will depart from stand A at the bus station.

For more information and to check full timetables visit www.konectbus.co.uk and www.firstgroup.com.