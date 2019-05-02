Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Extra park and ride buses for Norwich City promotion parade

02 May, 2019 - 11:53
Konect Bus will run an extra park and ride service for the NCFC promotion parade. Photo : Steve Adams

Konect Bus will run an extra park and ride service for the NCFC promotion parade. Photo : Steve Adams

Copyright Archant Norfolk 2015

There will extra park and ride buses on Bank Holiday Monday as thousands of people descend on the city centre for the Canaries’ promotion parade.

The Norwich City team will be taking to the streets on a open top bus to celebrate their promotion back to the Premier League after three years.

Celebrations will start at 9am where thousands of fans are expected to attend City Hall to hear from players and coaching staff who will then climb aboard the bus to begin the parade around 11am.

Konectbus has confirmed the Airport Park & Ride will be operating in addition to Thickthorn Park & Ride.

Buses from both sites will depart at 7am and the last buses back will be at 6pm. Buses will operate every 20 minutes with relief buses in place as necessary.

Buses from the airport will terminate at Duke Street until 1pm and services from Thickthorn will end at the bus station until 1pm.

Due to road closures in the city for the parade many buses will be diverted until around 1pm.

You may also want to watch:

First buses will not call at Anglia Square, Tombland, Prince of Wales Road, Castle Meadow, Red Lion Street, Theatre Street or St Stephens Street until 1pm.

And all of its Network Norwich buses will run to and from Norwich Bus Station until 1pm.

Services 11, 13B, 21, 21A, 28, X29, 36 and 37 will go direct from the St Augustine's gyratory via Grapes Hill to the bus station in both directions.

Buses from the Norwich Rail Station area, 14, 23, 23A, 23B, 25 and 26, will go up Rose Lane and past John Lewis to the bus station.

Buses will return to the rail station area via Bracondale and Riverside. Service 14 to Dussindale will not stop opposite the station, but will go past the football ground and Clarence Road to Thorpe Road.

On Konectbus, services 3 and 4 from the bus station will not operate via St Stephens Street until the 1.30pm bus to Dereham.

Route 5b between will diverted until after the parade with Castle Meadow, Prince of Wales Road, and Thorpe Road bus stops not being served.

All journeys on route 8 between Toftwood and Norwich will not serve Castle Meadow until the 12.50pm bus from Norwich to Dereham. The 9.21am and 10.58am 37a departures from Mulbarton will terminate at the bus station and the 10.35am service from Norwich will depart from stand A at the bus station.

For more information and to check full timetables visit www.konectbus.co.uk and www.firstgroup.com.

Most Read

Two women and child in car which crashed into ditch in Norfolk

Picture of crash on A1075 at Griston following crash. PIC: Supplied.

Pictures of Princess Charlotte at her Norfolk home released on her fourth birthday

Princess Charlotte, who is celebrating her fourth birthday, at her Norfolk home. Picture: The Duchess of Cambridge

No reservations on new trains to capital for up to six months

The first of Greater Anglias brand new long electric trains made by Swiss-manufacturer, Stadler. PIC: Supplied by Greater Anglia.

Off-shore wind giant heads to Norwich to source suppliers

Susan Falch-Lovesey, local liaison officer and skills champion, Norfolk Vanguard and Boreas. Picture: ALAN O'NEILL CHPV MEDIA SERVICES

Norwich restaurant just ‘wasn’t busy enough’ says owner

Fond memories of dining at Norwich restuarant Pedro's. Pic: Lucie Roberts.

Most Read

One person has died and another injured following A11 crash

A person has been killed in a crash on the A11 near Wymondham this morning. Picture: Denise Bradley

One of Norwich’s most famous restaurants closes down

The scene at Pedro's in Chapelfield Gardens today. Pic: Archant.

Man found dead in churchyard

Foresnsics officers in St Mary's Church yard in Diss after a body was found. Photo: Ella Wilkinson

Man found dead at Mousehold Heath in Norwich is named

The man who was found dead at Mousehold Heath in Norwich on Easter Monday is named as Mark Sewell. Picture: Dan Grimmer

Police launch appeal to trace missing colleague from Holt

A search is set to start from Holt police station for missing man Adrian (known as Ady) Porter on Tuesday morning. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Two women and child in car which crashed into ditch in Norfolk

Picture of crash on A1075 at Griston following crash. PIC: Supplied.

Jailed in Norfolk in April: Men who set fire to piglets, dangerous drivers and drug dealers

Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Jamie Honeywood. David Johnson, William Donkoh. Photos: Norfolk Constabulary

No reservations on new trains to capital for up to six months

The first of Greater Anglias brand new long electric trains made by Swiss-manufacturer, Stadler. PIC: Supplied by Greater Anglia.

Amateur photographer’s barn owl image to feature on national calendar

The image of a barn owl taken near Hapton that will feature in the Wilko calendar. Picture: Tom Welton

Couple fears they could be pushed into poverty due to Norfolk County Council care cost changes

Marie Cockman has cerebral palsy and gets six hours of free care a week. But due to county council changes she'll have to pay �60 a week from next April and her and her fiance Neil Kinsella say they simply can't afford it.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists