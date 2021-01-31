Could Norwich City be forced to remove shirt sponsor?

Published: 11:22 AM January 31, 2021 Updated: 11:31 AM January 31, 2021

Norwich City could be looking for a new shirt sponsor next season after it was reported the government is considering a crackdown on betting sponsorship in sport.

Civil servants have warned a ban is being considered as part of a review of the Gambling Act 2005 according to reports in The Times, with betting shirt sponsors bringing in an estimated £110m for Premier League and Championship clubs alone.

The Canaries are one of 12 Championship clubs and eight Premier League clubs whose current shirt sponsorship deal could be under threat, with their kit featuring the logo of Filipino gambling company Dafabet.

Norwich City's three-year deal with the gambling company was said to be worth a "record-breaking" sum when it was announced.

The club's replica kits for children do not feature the Dafabet logo and are instead sponsored by Hethel-based car manufacturer Lotus, after clubs agreed not to feature betting sponsors on shirts marketed at children in 2007.

You may also want to watch:

Andrew Lawn of Canaries fan group Along Come Norwich said he would support a gambling sponsor ban, although he accepted the club's position that a gambling sponsor was the most lucrative financially.

He said: "I think a ban on betting sponsors would be a good thing and I would much prefer the club not to have a betting sponsor.

"In an ideal world the club wouldn't need the money from the shirt sponsor, money isn't the most important thing for me, the club represents the community so I would prefer they did something that was community led.

"I accept that they have to get money from somewhere, but I don't think it would be a bad idea if every club was banned so there's no advantage to having it in the same way they banned tobacco.

"I wouldn't say I'm unhappy with the sponsor but I think on a global scale if betting was banned from TV and all of that and I think there's a case to answer that yes it's millions of pounds but a club is more than just how much money it's got in the bank."

Norwich City and Dafabet have been contacted for comment.



