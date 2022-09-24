Norwich City's Milk Cup winners to return to Carrow Road pitch this weekend

The final preparations are underway for an exciting weekend in the city with Canaries legends returning to the Carrow Road pitch in the name of charity.

Ruel Fox, Dave Watson and former manager Ken Brown, will all be among those who return to the home of Norwich City to play and manage in the Football Against Dementia match in memory of former Norwich United manager Paul Chick, who died in July 2020.

The Ken Brown Legends will take on the Paul Chick All Stars on Sunday, September 25, to raise money for practical help and support for anyone affected by dementia.

Brown, who was the last Norwich City manager to win a major trophy when he won the Milk Cup in 1985, will be once again leading some of the players who bagged the honour more than 35 years ago.

His wife Elaine, who has contributed greatly to the organisation of the event, said: "For Ken especially it'll be good getting back together with all his old boys.

"To see the smile on his face and the laughter when the boys have been ringing up is amazing.

"Me and the other volunteers are absolutely shattered but hopefully at the end of it, it's all going to be worth it.

"It's an absolutely amazing gesture from the football club. We never in a month of Sundays even considered holding the match there."

Watson, who captained City to that historic Milk Cup success, said he was "really looking forward to it" adding that although he had been back to Norwich a number of times since his playing days, he has not seen much of the football ground.

He said: "I've been to Norwich quite a few times visiting but I haven't actually seen a lot of the football.

"To get back with all the lads I used to play with will be absolutely fantastic. I'm sure there'll be some really good stories to be reminded of.

"Norwich for me was absolutely unbelievable. Fortunately enough for me, Ken Brown came down and bought me.

"If somebody had said to me 'You're going to be at Norwich for five years and you're going to win the League Cup and get capped for England,' I'd just think, 'Get away'."

Tickets to the match cost £10 and there will be unreserved seating for the game, with events starting outside the South Stand at 1pm.