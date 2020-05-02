City star Todd Cantwell shows off dance moves during TV interview

Picture: Instagram/@toddcantwell Archant

City star Todd Cantwell has revealed what he has been up-to during the coronavirus lockdown on Soccer AM.

Todd Cantwell had a video on himself dancing on Instagram shown on Soccer AM. Picture: Instagram/@toddcantwell Todd Cantwell had a video on himself dancing on Instagram shown on Soccer AM. Picture: Instagram/@toddcantwell

The midfielder, who grew up in Dereham, appeared on the morning football show with former player Jimmy Bullard and presenter John Fendley.

Cantwell has been calling fans to offer support during the coronavirus lockdown.

He said: “Between me and the club we came up with the idea it would be a good idea to get in contact with some of older fans we’ve got. We have an elderly support base and those people are struggling at the moment under the lockdown rules.

“I thought it would be a nice idea to get in contact, have a word with them and keep spirits up.

Todd Cantwell in action during the FA Cup match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd Todd Cantwell in action during the FA Cup match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

“I’ve had a few funny moments with people thinking it’s a prank and some of the older people didn’t sound too bothered but I’m from Norfolk and I understand the culture of the older generation here and my Nan and Granddad are very similar, you just take it in your stride.”

The last game played in the Premier League was on March 9 with all the others since being postponed. Cantwell said he has been holding a talent show on the social media platform Instagram where he invites people on for a chat or to show off one of their talents.

He noted a rapper who appeared on the stream who he was impressed with.

Bullard joked with Cantwell that he looked like a surfer and had the moves of one.

Despite living in Norfolk most of his life and with its vast coastline, the 22-year-old said he had never actually taken on the sport.

One of the highlights of the interview was when Cantwell was called out on his dance moves with videos he has upload to Instagram dancing in shorts being shown live.

He also revealed that he is a Justin Bieber fan after former England and Liverpool player Peter Crouch called him the Justin Bieber of football on his podcast.

Cantwell has been playing in the ePremier League Invitational gaming tournament where he was knocked out 6-2 to Sheffield United’s Lys Mousset.