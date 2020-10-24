WATCH: Norwich City fans react to Mario Vrancic’s late winner at Carrow Road

Norwich City fans Will McGregor, Tony List and Tim McGregor at the Wycombe game screening.

It wasn’t quite the 27,000 flailing limbs that accompanied the last time Mario Vrancic scored a dramatic late free-kick at Carrow Road.

But for the 100 lucky Norwich City supporters in the Gunn Club it was the next best thing.

The lounge inside the stadium erupted with glee as the Bosnian curled in a last gasp winner against Wycombe Wanderers - just the other side of the wall the 100-strong crowd was sat behind.

Split across comfortably distanced tables in groups of no more than six, supporters enjoyed the closest thing they can currently get to cheering on the Canaries at Carrow Road.

Fans travelled from different corners of the county to take in the game, with the ritual of donning their shirts and scarves and heading into NR1 being enough after seven long months away.

Norwich City fans watch the Canaries in The Gunn Club.

Among them were the McGregors, 48-year-old Tim and 19-year-old Will, who travelled to the screening from Great Yarmouth.

Will said: “Before the game we had all the same excitement, getting ready and coming to the ground - it was just like old times. But when we got here, it just didn’t really feel like Carrow Road - even though it was.

“It definitely brought back memories though and it was really well organised.”

Norwich City fans John and Karen Wicks ahead of the Wycombe game screening.

Tim added: “I think it was as good as it could be really - definitely the best of a bad situation.”

Tony List, a 41-year-old decorator from Martham, added: “It was a really good set-up, we were all spaced out well and it was really well done.”

John and Karen Wicks, from Grimston near King’s Lynn, season ticket holders in the 59ers Lounge, said that while they were desperate to be back on the terraces, they were pleased to be able to be back at the stadium in some form.

Mr Wicks, 66, said: “I’d obviously much rather be in the ground itself, it feels a bit of a waste not being able to, but we just love making the trip here.”

The club has been given permission to screen three further games, with away visits to Brentford and Middlesbrough to also be shown in the Top of the Terrace, overlooking the pitch. The home tie with Millwall will only be shown in the Gunn Club.

