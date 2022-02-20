News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

‘Absolutely disgraceful’: Fan's fury at Norwich match date change

Author Picture Icon

Simon Parkin

Published: 2:15 PM February 20, 2022
Updated: 2:41 PM February 20, 2022
Norwich supporters

Norwich supporters face disruption after the rearrangement of the away match against Leeds United with three weeks notice. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

A Norwich City fan group has said hundreds of supporters face being left out of pocket after a last minute away game rearrangement.

The Canaries fixture against Leeds United has been shifted back 24 hours from a 3pm kick off on Saturday, March 12 to 2pm on Sunday, March 13.

The sold-out contingent of away supporters making the 176-mile trip to Yorkshire face having to rearrange pre-booked travel and accommodation plans with less than three week's notice.

The fixture has been moved due to a Leeds match against Aston Villa, which was postponed from December 28 due a Covid outbreak, being rearranged for March 10 so it can be shown live on Amazon Prime Video.

Canaries Trust chairman Robin Sainty said he was happy and not particularly surprised to hear the ne

Canaries Trust chairman Robin Sainty said he was happy and not particularly surprised to hear the news, but stressed that the safety of supporters at Carrow Road has to be the priority. Picture: Archant - Credit: Archant

Announcing the rescheduled match Norwich City stated: “Please note, fixtures are, as always, subject to change.”

Robin Sainty, chairman of the Canaries Trust, said it was the latest example of TV schedules being put ahead of away supporters.

He said: “Supporters spend thousands and thousands of pounds every year on following the team when you add in tickets, accommodation, travel, food and so on.

"We just get treated with contempt, not by the club - this isn’t Norwich’s fault - but by the Premier League.”

Most Read

  1. 1 Norfolk villages could go 48 hours without power
  2. 2 Takeaways and no dancefloor - Couples claim wedding firm ruined big day
  3. 3 Greggs set to open huge new store in Norwich
  1. 4 Weather warning issued for Norfolk as winds of 50mph expected
  2. 5 Storm Franklin to hit Norfolk with gusts of up to 70mph this evening
  3. 6 UK artist told by DWP she is 'not British' - and ordered to pay back £4.5k
  4. 7 Family's shock as chalet roof crashes into their home during Storm Eunice
  5. 8 Lion enclosure destroyed as Storm Eunice hits zoo
  6. 9 Heavenly halfpipes: Church given go-ahead for skatepark conversion
  7. 10 Obituary: Teacher who was mayor during town's Christmas tree riot

He added: “Three weeks to go before the game when the tickets have already been issued is just absolutely disgraceful.

“No end of people, myself included, who have hotels booked, parking booked, train tickets booked and we have all got to change it if we can and we are all going to lose money.

“Are they going to compensate us? Of course they’re not. It’s absolutely pathetic.”

Many away supporters make rail reservations 12 weeks in advance in order to secure cheap bookings but may now be left with worthless rail tickets.

Mr Sainty said: “There has been no thought whatsoever but there never is.

"Travelling fans have no relevance as far as the football authorities are concerned. We are described as legacy fans."

Norwich City's players celebrate their third goal with the traveling fans at Elland Road. Picture: P

Norwich City's players celebrate their third goal with the traveling fans at Elland Road in 2019. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The Premier League said fixtures are always advertised as being subject to change.

The problem has been made worse this season after 22 top flight fixtures had to be postponed because of Covid cases, injuries and international call-ups.

To keep up to date with the latest fixtures, visit the Pink Un +.

Norfolk

Don't Miss

The Environment Agency alert also covers Hunstanton Picture: Chris Bishop

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Where and when Storm Eunice will hit Norfolk

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
A tree has fallen through a garden wall in Hockwold.

Norfolk Live News | Updated

How Storm Eunice caused chaos across Norfolk and Waveney

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Police at the site of the burst water main at the bridge over Marriotts Way on Sweetbriar Road. Pict

Norwich Live News

City bridge collapses hours after burst water main

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
Chef Greg Anderson and his partner Rebecca Williams, who are converting this building on the Norwich

'A dream come true' - New Norfolk restaurant gets Michelin star

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon