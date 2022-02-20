‘Absolutely disgraceful’: Fan's fury at Norwich match date change

Norwich supporters face disruption after the rearrangement of the away match against Leeds United with three weeks notice. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

A Norwich City fan group has said hundreds of supporters face being left out of pocket after a last minute away game rearrangement.

The Canaries fixture against Leeds United has been shifted back 24 hours from a 3pm kick off on Saturday, March 12 to 2pm on Sunday, March 13.

The sold-out contingent of away supporters making the 176-mile trip to Yorkshire face having to rearrange pre-booked travel and accommodation plans with less than three week's notice.

The fixture has been moved due to a Leeds match against Aston Villa, which was postponed from December 28 due a Covid outbreak, being rearranged for March 10 so it can be shown live on Amazon Prime Video.

Canaries Trust chairman Robin Sainty said he was happy and not particularly surprised to hear the news, but stressed that the safety of supporters at Carrow Road has to be the priority. Picture: Archant - Credit: Archant

Announcing the rescheduled match Norwich City stated: “Please note, fixtures are, as always, subject to change.”

Robin Sainty, chairman of the Canaries Trust, said it was the latest example of TV schedules being put ahead of away supporters.

He said: “Supporters spend thousands and thousands of pounds every year on following the team when you add in tickets, accommodation, travel, food and so on.

"We just get treated with contempt, not by the club - this isn’t Norwich’s fault - but by the Premier League.”

He added: “Three weeks to go before the game when the tickets have already been issued is just absolutely disgraceful.

“No end of people, myself included, who have hotels booked, parking booked, train tickets booked and we have all got to change it if we can and we are all going to lose money.

“Are they going to compensate us? Of course they’re not. It’s absolutely pathetic.”

Many away supporters make rail reservations 12 weeks in advance in order to secure cheap bookings but may now be left with worthless rail tickets.

Mr Sainty said: “There has been no thought whatsoever but there never is.

"Travelling fans have no relevance as far as the football authorities are concerned. We are described as legacy fans."

Norwich City's players celebrate their third goal with the traveling fans at Elland Road in 2019. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The Premier League said fixtures are always advertised as being subject to change.

The problem has been made worse this season after 22 top flight fixtures had to be postponed because of Covid cases, injuries and international call-ups.

To keep up to date with the latest fixtures, visit the Pink Un +.