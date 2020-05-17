Search

Canaries kitmen deliver coronavirus support packages to surgeries and care homes

PUBLISHED: 08:29 17 May 2020 | UPDATED: 08:29 17 May 2020

Norwich City's first-team kit managers Pete Dye and John Howes with a support package delivered through the Canaries COVID-19 Community Project. Picture: Norwich City Football Club

Norwich City Football Club

Premier League football matches may be temporarily postponed but that has not stopped the Canaries giving something back to the community.

During the coronavirus pandemic Norwich City’s first-team kit managers Pete Dye and John Howes have been keeping busy by delivering packages from the club to surgeries, care homes and those in desperate need of support.

Speaking to canaries.co.uk, the duo talked about their immense pride in the work they have been doing and also about the support the club has given them.

Mr Dye said: “We started by delivering personal protective equipment to hospitals and care homes as a link up with Norwich School. They were making the equipment and we were delivering them. It was really good because a lot of the care homes in the early days [of lockdown] didn’t have the equipment they needed.

“When we turned up with the stuff, it was like we were bringing suitcases of £20 notes. They were so grateful and it was very humbling to do.

“It started off with four-five deliveries a day and that quickly went to ten. The latest venture we’re on can be around 50-60 deliveries per day. It’s a major project that’s been taken on.”

The pair became part of the Canaries COVID-19 Community Project which has so far raised over £2,000.

MORE: Premier League progress, but where do we stand now?

“We aim to go to every care home and every surgery in the whole of the county and also in Beccles, Lowestoft, Oulton Broad and right up to Wisbech.

“It’s been a privilege and an honour to deliver the stuff and see people’s faces light up. People are thrilled to see a Norwich badge and it shows how linked the club is to the community,

“We’re in a privileged position to have a job in football. So many people would love that opportunity and now we’ve got the time to give something back to the community and it really is a privilege to be able to do that.” Mr Dye added.

Mr Howes said: “We’ve had a giggle and a laugh with it all but as much as that, it does mean a lot to us as supporters and local people to be able to do this.”

The pair said the project was a real team effort.

For more information on the Canaries COVID-19 Community Project or to donate visit www.communitysportsfoundation.org.uk/canaries-covid-19-community-project

For the latest COVID-19 news, visit the Norfolk Coronavirus Updates Facebook page.

Click here to find out more about the EDP’s Here to Help campaign.

You can also subscribe to our daily coronavirus newsletter, providing all the latest from where you live.

