Norwich City to join football social media boycott
- Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Norwich City will join a social media boycott being led by English football in response to online abuse.
The FA, Premier League, EFL, FA Women's Super League and Kick It Out will be among those uniting for the boycott from 5pm on Friday, April 30 to just before midnight on Monday, May 3.
It comes in response to "ongoing and sustained discriminatory abuse received online by players and many others connected to football".
It will see clubs switch off their Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts.
For Norwich, it will cover the club's clash with Reading on Saturday, May 1, which could likely see the Canaries crowned champions.
The club said: "We will stand with our fellow clubs and organisations for the next match week by boycotting all social media between Friday, April 30 at 3pm and Monday, May 3 at 11.59pm.
"The club and its players and staff will not post anything across our social channels between those times."
English football has previously urged social media companies to filter, block and swiftly take down offensive posts, improve verification processes and actively assist law enforcement agencies to identify and prosecute those behind illegal content.
Bodies have also urged the UK government to ensure its Online Safety Bill brings in strong legislation to make social media companies more accountable for what happens on their platforms.
Fans on Twitter backed the club's intentions, while some admitted they were disappointed scenes of potential celebration would not be shared across social media.
Daniel Emery said: "Be a huge shame for everyone to miss out on title celebrations, but this is clearly bigger than that."
Daniel Smith said: "Great to see @NorwichCityFC, I'll be joining you and encourage all of our fans to do so."
Jim Adams said: "Highly likely to be one of the biggest weekends in the club’s history. Some things are more important than league titles. A principled stand. Well played #NCFC."
James Birchall said: "I’m all for standing up to racism but to potentially miss out on scenes of celebration as champions is a real, real shame. Especially with no fans. But I back the support."