News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

City Hall to be lit up on anniversary of George Floyd killing

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Moxon

Published: 1:38 PM May 21, 2021   
Nowich City Hall has been lit up in purple in solidarity with George Floyd and Black Lives Matter. P

Norwich City Hall will once again be lit up to mark the anniversary of the death of George Floyd. - Credit: Ruth Lawes

Norwich City Council will light up one of the city's most recognisable landmarks to mark the first anniversary of the murder of George Floyd.

Mr Floyd died in Minneapolis in the US on May 25, 2020, after police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for around nine minutes.

Last month, Chuavin was found guilty of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, and is due to be sentenced in June.

Norwich City Council said it would light up City Hall in yellow, pink and turquoise on Saturday evening to "commemorate the first anniversary of the death of George Floyd, and in remembrance of all black lives lost in the aftermath".

The council made a similar move last June, when it lit up the Grade II-listed building in purple.


You may also want to watch:

Norfolk Live
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Thompson village hall in Norfolk

Best bargain ever? Village hall for sale for £35,000

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
Dr Louise Smith, director of public health for Norfolk. Picture: Norfolk County Council

Coronavirus

Indian variant Covid cases in Norfolk 'cause to be cautious'

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Large farmhouse in Norfolk countryside with indoor swimming pool complex and wide green lawns

Norfolk farmhouse with indoor pool for sale by online auction

Sophie Stainthorpe

Author Picture Icon
Phil Cutter of The Murderers discovered that customers had snuck booze into his pub

'Bitter pill to swallow': Landlord's anger after drinkers sneak in booze

Eleanor Pringle

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus