City Hall to be lit up on anniversary of George Floyd killing

Published: 1:38 PM May 21, 2021

Norwich City Hall will once again be lit up to mark the anniversary of the death of George Floyd. - Credit: Ruth Lawes

Norwich City Council will light up one of the city's most recognisable landmarks to mark the first anniversary of the murder of George Floyd.

Mr Floyd died in Minneapolis in the US on May 25, 2020, after police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for around nine minutes.

Last month, Chuavin was found guilty of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, and is due to be sentenced in June.

Norwich City Council said it would light up City Hall in yellow, pink and turquoise on Saturday evening to "commemorate the first anniversary of the death of George Floyd, and in remembrance of all black lives lost in the aftermath".

The council made a similar move last June, when it lit up the Grade II-listed building in purple.



