Search

Advanced search

How often has time stood still in Norwich?

PUBLISHED: 10:00 28 December 2019 | UPDATED: 10:14 28 December 2019

Norwich City Hall clock tower. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norwich City Hall clock tower. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2016

It is one of Norwich's most iconic landmarks and, with its clock face visible from across the city, arguably one of the most useful.

Scaffolders working on Norwich City Hall clock tower in 2017. Picture: ANTONY KELLYScaffolders working on Norwich City Hall clock tower in 2017. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

But have you ever looked up at City Hall's clock to see the timepiece frozen in time and wondered when it exactly it stopped?

Over the past two years, City Hall's clock has stopped five times due to a combination of programmed repairs and mechanical faults.

In 2017, the clock was stopped for three months to allow for clock repairs to take place.

During the course of 2019, the clock was stopped for 12 days between May 30 and June 6 to allow for programmed repairs to be carried out, including the cutting of a new gear.

The clock then ceased working for another five days in October, when the locking arm seized and then had to be released.

The timepiece was also stopped at the end of November for a couple of weeks to allow for the clock's coil to be rewound.

You may also want to watch:

The clock is serviced twice a year at a cost of £697 per service.

A spokesperson for Norwich City Council said: "Repairs to the clock are done as when it's identified as not working.

"The original clock mechanism is in place although more modern equipment now keeps the clock ticking.

"Each of the clock faces are 14 feet in diameter and have a copper sheet with gold leaf on a steel frame."

City Hall and its clock tower date back to 1938 and, although no extensive records of repairs dating back to the building's construction exist, it is believed the clock's face is original. The hands and dials have been regilded over the years.

Some of the clock's mechanics are also thought to be original.

The clock tower stands 206ft high from ground level to the tip of the lighting conductor - almost one fifth as high as The Shard in London.

Within the clock tower is the clock keeper's office, a room which dates back to a time when the keeper was responsible for the main clock in the tower and for winding and maintaining all of the timepieces in City Hall.

Most Read

Revealed: Almost 700 drivers a month caught by new bus gate camera

The bus gate where Grove Road meets Brazen Gate near Sainsbury's in Norwich. Picture: Brittany Woodman

The full list of Norfolk people named in the New Year’s Honours List

A selection of Norfolk people who have appeared on the New Year's Honours List. Pictures: Various

Wetherspoons submits licence application for new pub

Wetherspoons has submitted an licensing application for its new pub to be built in Diss. Picture: Simon Parkin

Flying Scotsman to come to Norfolk in 2020

The Flying Scotsman is heading to the Mid-Norfolk Railway in 2020. Pic: John Giles/PA Wire.

New Year’s Honours 2020: Norfolk’s own Mr Christmas among those from Norfolk to be honoured

John Cushing, owner and director of the Thursford Christmas Spectacular. Picture: Thursford Collection

Most Read

Woman who took famous picture of Royals at Sandringham on Christmas Day returns for another stunning shot

Karen Anvil's picture of Prince Charles, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince George and Princess Charlotte on their way to church on Christmas Day at Sandringham.

‘Christmas is ruined’ - Courier fails to deliver £300 worth of grandchildren’s presents

Margaret Plenty spent £300 on presents for her eight grandchildren. Picture; Margaret Plenty

Couple’s dream wedding in tatters as hotel ceases trading

The Manor Hotel, Mundesley. Bradley Wortley and Tori Vassiere. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY/ Bradley Wortley

Man arrested for drink driving while in charge of 44-tonne lorry

A lorry driver has been arrested for drink driving. Photo: James Bass.

All the pictures of the Royal Family’s traditional Christmas in Norfolk

Prince George and Princess Charlotte after attending the Christmas Day morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk. PA Photo. Picture date: Wednesday December 25, 2019. See PA story ROYAL Christmas. Photo credit should read: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Shock closure for town centre pub and eatery

Goldings bar and deli in King's Lynn, which is set to close down Picture: Ian Burt

Revealed: Almost 700 drivers a month caught by new bus gate camera

The bus gate where Grove Road meets Brazen Gate near Sainsbury's in Norwich. Picture: Brittany Woodman

The full list of Norfolk people named in the New Year’s Honours List

A selection of Norfolk people who have appeared on the New Year's Honours List. Pictures: Various

Farke impressed by Mourinho’s impact at Spurs as City target an upset

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho saw his team grind out a 2-1 home win over Brighton on Boxing Day Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire

Delays warning with road to be closed and traffic diverted

Emergency repairs will be carried out with a road closure in place on Minden Road in Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists