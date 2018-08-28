Search

Cancelled trains leave football fans stranded

PUBLISHED: 15:43 29 December 2018 | UPDATED: 16:03 29 December 2018

Abellio Greater Anglia trains and carriages at Crown Point. Photo: Steve Adams

Archant

Trains between Norwich and Diss have been cancelled, leaving many football fans stranded as they try to make their way to Carrow Road.

Greater Anglia said a signalling fault was discovered around 2.20pm between Wymondham, Diss and Norwich and services travelling between those stations would be cancelled until the fault was fixed.

One football fan, travelling from Diss to Norwich, tweeted: “⁦‪@NorwichCityFC⁩ all trains cancelled from Diss and Cambridge can’t get to the game.”

A spokesperson for the train company said: “A Network Rail team is expected on site at 15.15 and will have the problem resolved as soon as possible.

“Greater Anglia and Network Rail are sorry if your journey has been affected by this disruption.”

In a tweet, Greater Anglia said it was expecting the disruption to last until 4.30 pm and that timetables might be changed.

