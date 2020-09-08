Search

‘Hats off to the club’ - City fans welcome news of return to Carrow Road

PUBLISHED: 15:28 08 September 2020 | UPDATED: 15:28 08 September 2020

Norwich City's last game with fans at Carrow Road was a 1-0 win over Leicester on February 28 Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paul Chesterton

Supporters groups have welcomed the prospect of returning to Carrow Road for the first time in months after the club revealed its road map to football with fans.

Jon Punt of Along Come Norwich has welcomed the prosepct of returning to Carrow Road. Picture: ANTONY KELLYJon Punt of Along Come Norwich has welcomed the prosepct of returning to Carrow Road. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

On Monday, Norwich City’s top brass revealed that pending government approval up to 8,000 fans will be allowed to return for the club’s first four home fixtures of the Championship season.

The following day, letters dropped on the mats of season ticket holders explaining just what the arrangements will look like and how fans can get their hands on tickets to the matches.

The move made the Canaries one of the first clubs in the country to confirm their plans and has been welcomed by supporter groups, who are eager to return to cheer on Daniel Farke’s side once more.

Robin Sainty, chairman of the Canaries Trust, which worked in consultation with the club to set out the plans, has welcomed the proposed measures.

Robin Sainty, chairman of the Canaries Trust supporters' group. Picture: Robin SaintyRobin Sainty, chairman of the Canaries Trust supporters' group. Picture: Robin Sainty

He said: “I’ve made no secret of the fact that I think football without fans is wrong, so it’s a real testament to the club that it is one of the first to look at putting that right.

“The protocol has not been pulled out of thin air - a lot of hard work and effort has gone into putting them together so it’s a real hats off to the club for doing that.

“I’m now really keen to see it get the government’s go ahead. It seems so strange that we can go to a supermarket with hundreds of other people but sitting in the open air to watch a game of football isn’t safe.”

Jon Punt, of supporters’ group Along Come Norwich said he was also keen to get back to Carrow Road, which he said was “intrinsic” to the Norfolk community.

He said: “It’s tricky, if you had asked me a few months ago I possibly would have been a bit more hesitant but now I can’t wait to return.

“I remember in the 90s capacity was lower than it is now but there was still a good atmosphere.

“I think the club has gone about it absolutely the right way and it seems they’ve done a lot to make it equitable and give everyone a fair chance of seeing a game.”

