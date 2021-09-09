News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Norwich City fans hit out at BBC Premier League documentary

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 7:37 AM September 9, 2021   
Ruel Fox (10) keeps to the periphery of the scrap as Norwich City do battle with Manchester United a

Norwich City do battle with Manchester United at Carrow Road, in their crucial 1992-93 Premier League title duel. - Credit: Archant

Norwich City fans have hit out at the BBC's Fever Pitch documentary on the history of the Premier League after the club did not feature in its first episode.

The episode aired on August 30 and focussed on the formation of the league and its first season in 1992/93.

However it did not mention the Canaries once, despite the fact the club topped the table at Christmas and ended up finishing 3rd, qualifying for the UEFA Cup.

Well-known city fan and journalist, Mick Dennis, said the documentary "perpetuated the myth" that Sky reinvented football, adding "the game has always been great".

One fan Martin James pointed out that runners-up Aston Villa were mentioned only once in passing, and that Norwich City were completely shunned.

You may also want to watch:

Another, Alan Shoesmith, thought it was more like a Manchester United and Alan Shearer documentary.

Let's hope the Canaries get a mention when the next episode of Fever Pitch airs at 9pm on BBC Two next Monday.


Most Read

  1. 1 New all-you-can-eat Brazilian restaurant opens in Norwich
  2. 2 Man in 20s among seven patient deaths with Covid in last fortnight
  3. 3 Council investigates village sex club after complaints
  1. 4 Proposed second home crackdown met with caution in North Norfolk
  2. 5 Woman jailed for causing deaths of 'loving' couple in crash
  3. 6 Dads' gruelling walk to raise suicide awareness after losing daughters
  4. 7 Tea room blooms again under new owners
  5. 8 Jail for dangerous sex offender snared by paedophile hunters
  6. 9 7 beaches to escape the crowds in Norfolk
  7. 10 Norfolk windfarm base revealed - but one community loses out
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Blofield junction resurfacing diversion

A47 roadworks to create 45 mile diversion

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
The A47 at Swaffham. Picture: Ian Burt

Norfolk Live | Updated

A47 closed due to spillage of offal

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Saporita Norwich owners Veronica Iapichino and her mum Patrizia Buoso are celebrating after ranking

9 of the best places to eat in Norfolk, according to Tripadvisor

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
A police car and cordon is in place at Norwich Riverside

Norfolk Live | Updated

Police cordon in place at Norwich Riverside

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon