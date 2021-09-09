Norwich City fans hit out at BBC Premier League documentary

Published: 7:37 AM September 9, 2021

Norwich City do battle with Manchester United at Carrow Road, in their crucial 1992-93 Premier League title duel. - Credit: Archant

Norwich City fans have hit out at the BBC's Fever Pitch documentary on the history of the Premier League after the club did not feature in its first episode.

The episode aired on August 30 and focussed on the formation of the league and its first season in 1992/93.

However it did not mention the Canaries once, despite the fact the club topped the table at Christmas and ended up finishing 3rd, qualifying for the UEFA Cup.

Well-known city fan and journalist, Mick Dennis, said the documentary "perpetuated the myth" that Sky reinvented football, adding "the game has always been great".

One fan Martin James pointed out that runners-up Aston Villa were mentioned only once in passing, and that Norwich City were completely shunned.

Another, Alan Shoesmith, thought it was more like a Manchester United and Alan Shearer documentary.

Let's hope the Canaries get a mention when the next episode of Fever Pitch airs at 9pm on BBC Two next Monday.



