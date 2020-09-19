Gallery

IN PICTURES: Fans return to Carrow Road

Norwich City fans have returned to Carrow Road. PHOTO: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 19/09/2020 Paul Chesterton

For the first time in almost seven months, Canaries fans have set foot inside Carrow Road.



After temperature checks on the door, up to 1,000 lucky season ticket holders have filed into the South Stand to see Norwich City take on Preston North End in the Norfolk sun.

It was the first time fans have been allowed inside the ground since seeing Daniel Farke’s side beat Leicester City under the lights on Friday, February 28, with Jamal Lewis’ late volley the difference.

With the final six home games of the 2019/20 season, including an FA Cup quarter final, behind closed doors, fans were finally allowed to return with a range of safety measures, including social distancing, in place.

While the away side may not have read the script, with Scott Sinclair converting a 19th minute penalty, Teemu Pukki levelled the scores shortly after the half hour mark.

Darnell Fisher gave the away side a 2-1 lead at half-time.

Norwich City fans celebrate after Teemu Pukki scores his side's first goal of the game at Carrow Road, Norwich. PHOTO: Nigel French/PA Wire. Norwich City fans celebrate after Teemu Pukki scores his side's first goal of the game at Carrow Road, Norwich. PHOTO: Nigel French/PA Wire.

Norwich City fans have returned to Carrow Road for the Championship clash with Preston North End. PHOTO: Nigel French/PA Wire. Norwich City fans have returned to Carrow Road for the Championship clash with Preston North End. PHOTO: Nigel French/PA Wire.

Norwich City fans have returned to Carrow Road for the Championship clash with Preston North End. PHOTO: Nigel French/PA Wire. Norwich City fans have returned to Carrow Road for the Championship clash with Preston North End. PHOTO: Nigel French/PA Wire.

Norwich City's Onel Hernandez and Preston North End's Patrick Bauer battle for the ball as fans watch at Carrow Road, Norwich. PHOTO: Nigel French/PA Wire. Norwich City's Onel Hernandez and Preston North End's Patrick Bauer battle for the ball as fans watch at Carrow Road, Norwich. PHOTO: Nigel French/PA Wire.

Norwich City's Xavi Quintilla and Preston North End's Scott Sinclair battle for the ball as fans watch at Carrow Road, Norwich. PHOTO: Nigel French/PA Wire. Norwich City's Xavi Quintilla and Preston North End's Scott Sinclair battle for the ball as fans watch at Carrow Road, Norwich. PHOTO: Nigel French/PA Wire.

Norwich City fans have returned to Carrow Road for the Championship clash with Preston North End. PHOTO: Nigel French/PA Wire. Norwich City fans have returned to Carrow Road for the Championship clash with Preston North End. PHOTO: Nigel French/PA Wire.

Norwich City fans have returned to Carrow Road for the Championship clash with Preston North End. PHOTO: Nigel French/PA Wire. Norwich City fans have returned to Carrow Road for the Championship clash with Preston North End. PHOTO: Nigel French/PA Wire.

Norwich City fans have returned to Carrow Road for the Championship clash with Preston North End. PHOTO: Nigel French/PA Wire. Norwich City fans have returned to Carrow Road for the Championship clash with Preston North End. PHOTO: Nigel French/PA Wire.

Norwich City fans have returned to Carrow Road for the Championship clash with Preston North End. PHOTO: Nigel French/PA Wire. Norwich City fans have returned to Carrow Road for the Championship clash with Preston North End. PHOTO: Nigel French/PA Wire.

Norwich City fans have returned to Carrow Road for the Championship clash with Preston North End. PHOTO: Nigel French/PA Wire. Norwich City fans have returned to Carrow Road for the Championship clash with Preston North End. PHOTO: Nigel French/PA Wire.

Norwich City fans have returned to Carrow Road for the Championship clash with Preston North End. PHOTO: Nigel French/PA Wire. Norwich City fans have returned to Carrow Road for the Championship clash with Preston North End. PHOTO: Nigel French/PA Wire.

