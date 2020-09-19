Gallery
IN PICTURES: Fans return to Carrow Road
PUBLISHED: 15:54 19 September 2020 | UPDATED: 16:16 19 September 2020
Reece Hanson
Norwich City fans have returned to Carrow Road. PHOTO: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 19/09/2020
Paul Chesterton
For the first time in almost seven months, Canaries fans have set foot inside Carrow Road.
Norwich City fans have returned to Carrow Road. PHOTO: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 19/09/2020
After temperature checks on the door, up to 1,000 lucky season ticket holders have filed into the South Stand to see Norwich City take on Preston North End in the Norfolk sun.
It was the first time fans have been allowed inside the ground since seeing Daniel Farke’s side beat Leicester City under the lights on Friday, February 28, with Jamal Lewis’ late volley the difference.
With the final six home games of the 2019/20 season, including an FA Cup quarter final, behind closed doors, fans were finally allowed to return with a range of safety measures, including social distancing, in place.
While the away side may not have read the script, with Scott Sinclair converting a 19th minute penalty, Teemu Pukki levelled the scores shortly after the half hour mark.
Norwich City fans have returned to Carrow Road. PHOTO: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 19/09/2020
Darnell Fisher gave the away side a 2-1 lead at half-time.
