City Hall to be lit up to remember those who have died during the coronavirus outbreak

PUBLISHED: 11:14 04 July 2020 | UPDATED: 11:14 04 July 2020

Norwich City Centre, City Hall exterior Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Norwich City Centre, City Hall exterior Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Archant

One of Norwich’s most well-known land marks is going to be lit up in blue light on Saturday evening in an act of remembrance.

Norwich City Council will illuminate City Hall to remember of all those who have lost their lives during the coronavirus pandemic.

The council is also encouraging people to take part in the moment of remembrance by placing a light in their windows.

The city centre landmark is often illuminated to mark different occasions, anniversaries or moments of remembrance.

Most recently it was lit in green on June 14 to mark the third anniversary of the Grenfell Tower fire.

