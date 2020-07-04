City Hall to be lit up to remember those who have died during the coronavirus outbreak
PUBLISHED: 11:14 04 July 2020 | UPDATED: 11:14 04 July 2020
Archant
One of Norwich’s most well-known land marks is going to be lit up in blue light on Saturday evening in an act of remembrance.
Norwich City Council will illuminate City Hall to remember of all those who have lost their lives during the coronavirus pandemic.
You may also want to watch:
The council is also encouraging people to take part in the moment of remembrance by placing a light in their windows.
The city centre landmark is often illuminated to mark different occasions, anniversaries or moments of remembrance.
Most recently it was lit in green on June 14 to mark the third anniversary of the Grenfell Tower fire.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.