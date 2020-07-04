City Hall to be lit up to remember those who have died during the coronavirus outbreak

One of Norwich’s most well-known land marks is going to be lit up in blue light on Saturday evening in an act of remembrance.

City Hall will be lit in blue this evening in remembrance of those we have lost during the pandemic.



You can take part by placing a light in your window this evening. pic.twitter.com/LuW8kTuvDs — Norwich City Council (@NorwichCC) July 4, 2020

Norwich City Council will illuminate City Hall to remember of all those who have lost their lives during the coronavirus pandemic.

The council is also encouraging people to take part in the moment of remembrance by placing a light in their windows.

The city centre landmark is often illuminated to mark different occasions, anniversaries or moments of remembrance.

Most recently it was lit in green on June 14 to mark the third anniversary of the Grenfell Tower fire.