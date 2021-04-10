Election 2021: Nominees for 13 Norwich City Council seats revealed

Published: 6:00 AM April 10, 2021

North Norfolk District Council is set to move six polling stations. Photo: PA - Credit: PA

The candidates contesting 13 seats on Norwich City Council have been unveiled,ahead of polling day.

One third of Norwich City Council’s seats are up for grabs on May 6.

The council is currently made up of 27 Labour councillor, nine Green Party and three Liberal Democrats.

Of these, nine Labour seats, all three Liberal Democrat Seats and one Green seat are being contested.

The candidates are as follows:

You may also want to watch:

(Key: C - Conservative, G - Green, I - Independent, L - Labour, LD - Liberal Democrats)

Bowthorpe: Sean Bennett (LD), Joshua Lowe (C), Sue Sands (L), Jonathon Watson (I)

Catton Grove: Jonathan Gillespie (C), Nigel Lubbock (LD), Tony Park (G), Mike Stonard (L)

Norwich market - Credit: Antony Kelly

Crome: Steve Barber (C), Judith Ford (G), Adam Giles (L), Samuel Neal (LD)

Eaton: Jane Saunders (G), Chris Smith (L), John Ward (C), James Wright (LD)

Lakenham: Paul Davies (LD), Rachel Everett (L), Robert Hammond (C), Sabine Virani (G)

Mancroft: Craig Harvey (C), Martin Schmierer (G), Jo Smith (L), Alan Wright (LD)

Mile Cross: Fiona Dowson (G), Eric Masters (C), Vaughan Thomas (L), Ian Willians (LD)

Nelson: Lucy Galvin (G), Lynda Groves (L), Iain Gwynn (C), Erlend Watson (LD)

Sewell: Helen Arundell (LD), Gary Champion (G), Evelyn Collishaw (C), Laura McCartney-Gray (L)

Thorpe Hamlet: Ash Haynes (G), Jeremy Hooke (LD), Simon Jones (C), Claire Kidman (L), Ash Smith (I)

Town Close: Nick Caistor (G), Mary Chacksfield (C), Jacob Hamilton (LD), Ian Stutely (L)

University: Carol Chilton (LD), Emma Hampton (L), Tom Holloway (G), Henry Lynn (C)

Wensum: Liam Calvert (G), Gordon Dean (LD), David King (C), Martin Peek (L)