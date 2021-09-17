Canaries confirm Covid status checks are 'purely for research purposes'

Published: 4:39 PM September 17, 2021

It's good to be back in the old routine - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City Football Club have confirmed Covid status spot checks for its home match against Watford will be "purely for research purposes".

It comes after the club announced fans may be asked to satisfy voluntary entry requirements during spot checks when entering Carrow Road this weekend.

At the request of the Premier League, supporters may be asked to provide either an NHS Covid pass, negative lateral flow test, anti-body test evidence, NHS vaccine card, EU Covid certificate or a hidden disabilities lanyard.

However, a club spokesman confirmed no-one would be prevented from entering Carrow Road if they can not provide one of those, as the checks are simply to be used as research for the Premier League and the club's safety advisory groups.

The club requested that supporters are patient and respectful to club staff and Covid marshals upon entry to Carrow Road.