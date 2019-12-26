Search

Advanced search

'We're going to look at every opportunity' - Behind the scenes of big gigs at Carrow Road

PUBLISHED: 06:00 27 December 2019

Ben Kensell, who brought Westlife and The Killers to Norwich says more is yet to come. Picture: Archant

Ben Kensell, who brought Westlife and The Killers to Norwich says more is yet to come. Picture: Archant

Archant

Big music names like The Killers and Westlife performing in Norwich could be just the beginning of Carrow Road becoming more than a football stadium, it has been revealed.

Next summer, the home of the Canaries will play host to two major concerts - with the possibility of a third still there - following a hugely successful gig from Take That this year.

And the man who makes these things happen, club chief operating officer Ben Kensell, has said this could just be the start of things to come as he lifted the lid on how such things come to fruition.

He said: "So much of the music industry is about reputation and relationships and I'm out to prove that Carrow Road is a premier place for artists to come and perform.

"The fact that The Killers sold out in just a matter of minutes demonstrates how much of an audience there is here and shows others in the industry that Norwich is a place to come."

The Las Vegas four piece will headline the stadium on June 1 with hospitality packages providing the only way to see them, while on June 19 chart-topping Irish boyband Westlife bring their famous stools and key changes to Carrow Road - with tickets still available for the latter.

Mr Kensell, who gained experience in concert organising while at Arsenal, spoke candidly on what the gigs bring to the city, the club and the surrounding area.

You may also want to watch:

He said: "Obviously there are overheads that come with putting them on - such as the cost of covering the pitch and running the stadium - so you have that to consider when booking artists. It is also why we look at putting on as many as we can - covering the pitch is a one off cost so when you put on more than one show it is a case of economies of scale.

"However, when you have a sell-out show it makes a considerable amount of revenue for the club and as we are self-funding, we have to look at maximising every commercial opportunity we get. The more revenue we then get the more money we will have available to give to Daniel Farke and Stuart Webber to spend on players in the transfer market to help matters on the pitch."

However, it is not solely for financial reason that Mr Kensell is keen to maximise the opportunities of Carrow Road.

He said: "When we bring an act like Take That or The Killers to Norwich it has a wider impact on the city and the region as a whole. For many of the people who go to the concerts, it won't just be going to a gig - they'll stay in a hotel, they'll go out for a meal or a drink, make an evening of it and that will put money into the local economy.

"That's something as a club we are proud to be able to do - we are keen to support our community in as many was as possible and this is just one way we can do it."

The past year has seen a growing number of events held at Carrow Road - from the Take That concert to smaller scale 'evening with' events. This is a trend Mr Kensell is keen to continue.

He said: "We're looking to do so much more than big concerts and have already started this. Last summer we had a wrestling event that had 4,000 people attend and a Queen tribute concert that had 3,000 to name just two.

"In future we're going to look at every opportunity we can. For example, one thing we are looking at in the future is the possibility of a Christmas market. We're keeping our options open.

"As for the concerts, we've gone for two very different artists in The Killers and Westlife which will demonstrate our diversity as a venue and really show what we can do."

Most Read

Man arrested for drink driving while in charge of 44-tonne lorry

A lorry driver has been arrested for drink driving. Photo: James Bass.

Woman who took famous picture of Royals at Sandringham on Christmas Day returns for another stunning shot

Karen Anvil's picture of Prince Charles, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince George and Princess Charlotte on their way to church on Christmas Day at Sandringham.

Person feared trapped after two car crash

A person was feared trapped in a vehicle after a crash between two cars on a Norfolk road. Photo: Google Streetview

‘Precarious’ rescue of teenager cut off by tide

Emergency services were called to rescue a 19-year-old man from the marshes at The Green, Thornham. Photo: Chris Bishop

Norwich man dies on Scottish mountain

Terry Rooney died in Glencoe on December 23 2019. Picture; Scottish Police

Most Read

‘Christmas is ruined’ - Courier fails to deliver £300 worth of grandchildren’s presents

Margaret Plenty spent £300 on presents for her eight grandchildren. Picture; Margaret Plenty

Woman who took famous picture of Royals at Sandringham on Christmas Day returns for another stunning shot

Karen Anvil's picture of Prince Charles, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince George and Princess Charlotte on their way to church on Christmas Day at Sandringham.

An ice rink has opened in Norwich for Christmas

A pop up ice rink is installed at The Georgian Townhouse for Christmas fun Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Serious three-vehicle crash closes part of A47

The A47 has been closed near King's Lynn after a serious collision Picture: Chris Bishop

All the pictures of the Royal Family’s traditional Christmas in Norfolk

Prince George and Princess Charlotte after attending the Christmas Day morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk. PA Photo. Picture date: Wednesday December 25, 2019. See PA story ROYAL Christmas. Photo credit should read: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norwich man dies on Scottish mountain

Terry Rooney died in Glencoe on December 23 2019. Picture; Scottish Police

Thousands more people to get free parking at Norfolk hospitals

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. NNUH

Bishop’s message to county’s MPs

The Rt Rev Usher, the Bishop of Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Running column: Mark Armstrong asks what do you want your running to look like in 2020?

Mark Armstrong out on a training run. Picture: Alison Armstrong

Tributes paid to ‘mischievous’ man who died on Scottish mountain

Terry Rooney died in Glencoe on December 23 2019. Picture; Scottish Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists