Emergency services come to aid of women “in period of crisis” near River Wensum in Norwich

Whitefriars Bridge Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

Emergency services were called to the aid of a woman “in a period of crisis” close to the River Wensum this afternoon.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police, firefighters and paramedics all attended Whitefriars in Norwich to assist a women close to the bridge over the river.

A spokesman for Norfolk Police said: “We were called to assist a female in a period of crisis, but all is now well.

“The fire service’s rescue boat was sent as a precaution but was not needed.”

A spokesman for Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that a team from Sprowston assisted the police in the incident, along with the rescue boat from Carrow Station.

The incident happened at around 11.15am on Boxing Day morning.

An eyewitness said they had seen a heavy emergency service presence in the area, close to the law courts, including two police cars and ambulance.