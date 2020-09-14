Search

Men urged to wear a bra for a good cause

PUBLISHED: 11:44 14 September 2020 | UPDATED: 11:44 14 September 2020

The launch of littlelifts' bra campaign, which is encouraging men to wear a bra for a day in support of breast cancer awareness. Picture: James Rouse Photography

James Rouse Photography Ltd

A Norwich-based charity is pitching an unorthodox, but uplifting, way for men to get involved in raising awareness of breast cancer.

October 13 is No Bra Day, a national day of breast cancer awareness which encourages woman to forgo wearing brassieres to show solidarity with women who have suffered or are suffering from the condition.

However, Norwich-based charity littlelifts has found a novel way for men to get involved in the campaign - by doing the very opposite.

The charity, which was founded in 2017 by Oa Hackett who was diagnosed with breast cancer at the age of 28, is encouraging women to ask a man in their life to wear a bra for the day.

Whether it is a partner, brother, father or friend, blokes are encouraged to don the under-wired undergarment for the duration of No Bra Day - either above or beneath their regular clothing.

Mrs Hackett said: “Empathy is an important quality to embody when supporting women with breast cancer. So we thought, one way to show a little solidarity and understanding with women enduring breast cancer treatment, is to ask men to walk in a woman’s shoes - or rather, brassiere - for the day.”

The campaign is supported by 32-year-old Laura Middleton-Hughes, who herself underwent a mastectomy following a breast cancer diagnoses.

She learned of her illness in 2014 after finding a lump while on a dream holiday to Australia. She still today has traces of cancer in her spine, 12 vertebrae and pelvis, which is stable, but incurable.

She said: ““Ever since I met Oa through our primary diagnosis, it was clear she had the drive to create something so successful. When she began littlelifts I knew it was something I would want to get involved in.

“Since being re-diagnosed I have become a littlelifts ambassador, which I am incredibly proud of.”

Glenn Sealer, general manager of Yare Valley Oils, who is taking part, said: “It’s an incredible cause and littlelifts is doing so much to help others feel empowered about something that has impacted so many of our lives in so many different ways. I’m happy to be involved and taking part, it should be a giggle for all involved

Men taking part can set up fundraising via www.littlelifts.org.uk/get-involved/fundraise/

