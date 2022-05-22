Norwich Cathedral's organ to be dismantled in £1.8m rebuild project

Ashley Grote, master of music, centre, with organist David Dunnett, left, and assistant organist George Inscoe at Norwich Cathedral. - Credit: Norwich Cathedral / Bill Smith

The historic organ at Norwich Cathedral is to be dismantled and rebuilt in a £1.8m, once-in-a-generation, overhaul of the incredible instrument.

Work is beginning on a major 15-month restoration project of the cathedral's organ, parts of which date back to the 17th century.

Norwich Cathedral organ - Credit: Norwich Cathedral/Bill Smith

Scaffolding started being installed around the organ last Monday (May 16) so most of its 6,655 pipes can be removed to start months of extensive and essential work so future generations can continue to enjoy its sound.

Scaffolding goes up around the Cathedral organ ready for its dismantling - Credit: Norwich Cathedral / Bill Smith

This painstaking work is being undertaken by specialists Harrison and Harrison and it is expected the organ will be fully restored by July 2023.

Each pipe which will be transported to Durham for work and will then be reinstalled between January and March next year.

The scaffolding will be taken down after Easter 2023 and an 11-week ‘voicing period’ will follow.

That will involve the fine tuning of every pipe and the hope is the work will be completed by July 2023.

Some of the pipes from Norwich Cathedral's organ - Credit: Norwich Cathedral / Bill Smith

The huge undertaking is the instrument’s first complete rebuild since 1942, following a fire which partially destroyed the organ in April 1938.

The project is being funded by money raised from the £2.5m They Shall Laugh and Sing Music Appeal.

Norwich Cathedral organ - Credit: Norwich Cathedral / Bill Smith

While the organ is out of action, with dismantling due to begin on June 6, two digital organs will take its place during services.

But, before that, a special, free, Battle of the Organs recital will take place at 2pm on Friday. June 3 at 2pm.

It will feature performances by all three of the Cathedral’s organists – David Dunnett, Ashley Grote and George Inscoe – who will present a programme of some of the best-loved organ works including Bach’s Toccata and Fugue in D minor and Widor’s Toccata in F, played on three organs at once.

The Revd Canon Aidan Platten - Credit: Brittany Woodman

The Revd Canon Aidan Platten, canon precentor at Norwich Cathedral, said: “The cathedral organ is central to the life of Norwich Cathedral.

"It is now eighty years since the organ has had any serious attention and so the time has come for a complete restoration that will return it to a reliable and beautiful instrument fit for the next 80 years.

"The Dean and Chapter is enormously grateful to the trusts and individuals who have contributed to this exciting project and we look forward to welcoming people to the organ’s farewell concert and then back again next summer as it returns to use.”

Norwich Cathedral - Credit: Brittany Woodman

A special programme of performances is planned to celebrate its return next year.

About the cathedral organ

There are references to an organ at Norwich Cathedral dating back to the 14th century.

The current organ, a 105-stop pipe organ built by the Norwich firm of Norman and Beard, was installed in 1899 although part of it dates back to the 17th century.

Norwich Cathedral organ - Credit: Norwich Cathedral / Bill Smith

It was devastated by a fire that broke out during an Evensong in April 1938, but a rebuild project was completed in the 1940s, despite the outbreak of the Second World War.

That was the last time major work was undertaken on an instrument which is one of the country's largest organs.

It is used for some 1,500 services each year as well as special events and concerts.