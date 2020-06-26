Search

Norfolk Day 2020: A chance to pay tribute to coronavirus victims

PUBLISHED: 12:52 26 June 2020

The Very Rev Jane Hedges is encouraging people to pay their respects to those who have died of coronavirus at a temporary memorial at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: Bill Smith

The Very Rev Jane Hedges is encouraging people to pay their respects to those who have died of coronavirus at a temporary memorial at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: Bill Smith

The Dean of Norwich has encouraged people to celebrate Norfolk Day while remembering those who have died of coronavirus.

While Norfolk Day is a chance for people to celebrate Nelson’s County and the people in it, the Very Rev Jane Hedges is encouraging people to pay their respects to those who have died at a temporary memorial at Norwich Cathedral.

She said: “Norfolk Day is a time to remember those who have lost their lives in this county during the pandemic and to think of the families who have been bereaved.

“In the Cathedral a temporary memorial has been set up in which every life lost is represented by a small cross – at present there are over 475 crosses surrounding a large lighted candle. We encourage you to visit to cathedral and spend some moments by the memorial to think about those people, their loved ones and those who cared for them while they were terribly ill.”

Are you running a Norfolk Day event? To get involved email norfolk.day@archant.co.uk, tweet @norfolk using #NorfolkDay or log on to the Norfolk Day Facebook group.

