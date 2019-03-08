Cathedral faces criticism for helter skelter installation - but what do you think?

Norwich Cathedral has been accused of "professional incompetence" after it installed a 50ft helter skelter in its nave.

The brightly-coloured slide was erected as part of the Seeing It Differently project, which aims to encourage people to experience the cathedral in new ways.

Rev Canon Andy Bryant, who is behind the idea, said the ride allows visitors to get closer to the building's collection of medieval roof bosses and carvings.

But the cathedral has faced criticism from some religious figures and those on social media.

The Right Reverend Dr Gavin Ashenden, former chaplain to the Queen, said: "My real objection is that it is professional incompetence.

"People who are running the cathedral should understand how people are converted [to Christianity]. There is no evidence that people are converted by treating cathedrals as a cultural artefact.

"You want people who will come to visit because they are interested in Christianity."

He said while it was "great" for the church to provide access to religion, it should be done in a "competent" way.

"The idea of luring people into the cathedral to have fun is stupid," Rev Ashenden said. "That is why tourist trails and concerts inside cathedrals don't produce Christians.

"It is the McDonaldisation of the church."

His views were echoed by a number of social media users, with some saying the ride belongs in a playground, rather than a place of worship.

John Vincent Cotter said on Twitter: "Oh dear, oh dear, oh dear! Anglicans need to condemn this, or we'll be having 'God theme parks' springing up everywhere - or is it simply a revenue stream issue?!"

Janet Symington said: "Absolutely appalling. Belongs in a playground not a place of worship. Do you hold services and celebrate Holy Communion with that in the background?"

The helter-skelter attracted dozens of people into the cathedral on its opening day on Thursday. Visitors can slide down the ride for just £2 per person.

Canon Andy Bryant said: "We've got more than 250 bosses telling the complete story of the Bible but the trouble is they're so high up.

"So we came up with this very playful idea and although we get that some people may think, 'what's a helter skelter doing in Norwich cathedral?'

"Actually when you get up there you're going to be able to get closer to the roof bosses than you've ever been able to and enjoy what I would argue is one of the great gems of the city."

Other people on Twitter were more positive of the idea.

Social media user Twiggy Bigwood said: "It's very beautiful and being so close to the stained glass and roof bosses is brilliant!"

- Norwich Cathedral has been contacted for comment

