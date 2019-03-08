Can you guess the Norfolk star of upcoming documentary film?
PUBLISHED: 15:06 20 August 2019 | UPDATED: 15:08 20 August 2019
Archant
An icon of the skyline is the latest Norwich star to appear on screen.
The castle is the subject of an upcoming documentary film produced by a Norwich-based Royal Television Society award winning production company, Eye Film.
Charlie Jones, producer/director, said: "This is a once in a lifetime opportunity. We see this as much more than just a documentary film, it's a heritage project."
The film will follow the 900-year-old facelift of the castle's keep and will air in 2021 when the redevelopment is completed.
Hannah Jackson, redevelopment project manager, said: "The project is undoubtedly the most important historical rejuvenation project of its kind in Europe right now, and extremely important for generations to come, which is why it's vital that there is a record of it on film."
To fund the documentary, the filmmakers have launched a crowdfunding campaign.