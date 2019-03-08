Can you guess the Norfolk star of upcoming documentary film?

The film will follow the keep's redevelopment project. Picture: Ella Wilkinson Archant

An icon of the skyline is the latest Norwich star to appear on screen.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Norwich castle is set to be the star of a new documentary film. Picture: Kit Whitaker Norwich castle is set to be the star of a new documentary film. Picture: Kit Whitaker

The castle is the subject of an upcoming documentary film produced by a Norwich-based Royal Television Society award winning production company, Eye Film.

You may also want to watch:

Charlie Jones, producer/director, said: "This is a once in a lifetime opportunity. We see this as much more than just a documentary film, it's a heritage project."

The film will follow the 900-year-old facelift of the castle's keep and will air in 2021 when the redevelopment is completed.

Hannah Jackson, redevelopment project manager, said: "The project is undoubtedly the most important historical rejuvenation project of its kind in Europe right now, and extremely important for generations to come, which is why it's vital that there is a record of it on film."

To fund the documentary, the filmmakers have launched a crowdfunding campaign.