Care home residents celebrate Norfolk Day with nostalgia event

Residents at a Norwich care home celebrated Norfolk Day with a nostalgia event. Photo: Badgers Wood Care Home Archant

Residents at a Norwich care home celebrated Norfolk Day with a nostalgia event.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Staff, relatives and residents gathered over cups of tea and slices of cake to share their memories of life in Norfolk, at Badgers Wood care home, in Drayton, Norwich, on Saturday, July 27.

You may also want to watch:

Pauline Johnson, who lives at the home, said: "This is a great idea to celebrate what Norfolk means to us, and to get us all thinking and talking about our memories of living in this wonderful place."

While fellow resident Joan Boast added: "We are all proud of where we live, and it is lovely to see the county recognised like this."

And home manager Anne Riches said: "We are passionate about the local community, and take every opportunity to be involved in projects that truly mean something to our residents.

"This is a great way for families, residents and staff to all come together and celebrate something we have in common - our pride in this beautiful county".