The two new Norwich buildings declared 'at risk' of being lost

PUBLISHED: 06:30 17 October 2019 | UPDATED: 07:01 17 October 2019

Bishop Salmon's Porch, left, and 28 and 30 Elm Hill, which have been added to Historic England's At Risk register. Photo: Historic England

Bishop Salmon's Porch, left, and 28 and 30 Elm Hill, which have been added to Historic England's At Risk register. Photo: Historic England

Archant

Two Norwich entries have been added to a list of sites that Historic England has warned could be at risk of "being lost".

Bishop Salmon's Porch in Norwich. Photo: Historic EnglandBishop Salmon's Porch in Norwich. Photo: Historic England

The heritage body publishes its Heritage At Risk Register each year, which details sites "that are most at risk of being lost as a result of neglect, decay or inappropriate development".

Ahead of the 2019 report release on Thursday, the body has revealed two new additions to the list in Norwich.

One is the Bishop Salmon's Porch, The Close, an early 14th century porch which once formed the entrance to the earlier hall of the old Bishop's Palace.

Constructed in Caen stone, the two-storey structure is, according to Historic England, "showing decay in the facing stonework, window reveals and buttresses".

28 and 30 Elm Hill, which have been added to Historic England's At Risk register. Photo: Historic England28 and 30 Elm Hill, which have been added to Historic England's At Risk register. Photo: Historic England

Water is entering the medieval vaults below, and while the owners have introduced schemes to tackle it, the roof requires a "more comprehensive solution".

Elsewhere, a building in one of Norwich's oldest streets has also been added to the list.

A 17th century building, 26 to 30 Elm Hill is home to "one of the most extensive medieval vaulted undercrofts in Norwich".

28 and 30 Elm Hill, which have been added to Historic England's At Risk register. Photo: Historic England

The building is partly in use as shops - including a hairdressers and bridal shop - offices and flats.

Decay of the floor structure above the cellars means part of the building is not in use, with working on going with Norwich City Council and the Norwich Preservation Trust to bring it back into use.

A spokesperson for the city council said they welcomed Historic England's additions to the register because, as well as raising awareness, it made the buildings eligible for grant funding.

They said: "Twenty-six to 30 Elm Hill is already on our own local risk register and we are in discussion with the Norwich Preservation Trust to use their expertise to sort out the building's structural problems. This would allow the ground floor to be used again and contribute to the life of the street.

"In regards to Bishop Salmon's Porch, we are not planning any further action and have agreed with Historic England that they will lead the negotiations with the owner. We have previously granted listed building consent for the roof works."

In the eastern region, 39 historic buildings and sites have been saved over the last year and taken off the register.

Bishop Salmon's Porch, left, and 28 and 30 Elm Hill, which have been added to Historic England's At Risk register. Photo: Historic England

