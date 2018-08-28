Boxing Day sales in Norwich: Guide to which stores open when

Traditionally a day when servants received boxed gifts from their wealthy employers, Boxing day is now best known for queues of shoppers and slashed prices.

Despite ongoing concern for the high street, Norwich’s Boxing Day sales continue to lure bargain hunters from their left over turkey in order to bag a deal.

Perhaps the most famous of all department store sales, Next on Hayhill will open its doors from 6am, with queues expected long before the sun comes up.

Chapelfield employees will have a comparative lie in, the shopping centre choosing to keep its doors closed until 9am.

Debenhams on Orford Place and Marks and Spencer on Rampant Horse Street have followed suit, opening from 9am until 6pm.

Over the road, Castle Mall will open its car park at 7am, but shops won’t begin trading until 10am.

Controversially, Jarrolds department store will be closed Boxing Day, reopening at 9am on December 27, with John Lewis following the same idea.