Search

Advanced search

Video

I'm big on Disney songs: The Norwich bouncer who can't stop singing at work

PUBLISHED: 17:14 09 October 2019 | UPDATED: 17:14 09 October 2019

Nicky Foo has worked in security for four years and has sung since his first day on the job. Picture: Nicky Foo

Nicky Foo has worked in security for four years and has sung since his first day on the job. Picture: Nicky Foo

Archant

Nightlife in Norwich is not normally soundtracked by the Phantom of the Opera or Disney songs.

Nicky Foo performed with Ana Matronic of the Scissor Sisters at a private event in Norfolk. Picture: Nicky FooNicky Foo performed with Ana Matronic of the Scissor Sisters at a private event in Norfolk. Picture: Nicky Foo

But that is only true until you meet Nicky Foo, a 30-year-old security guard in Norwich, who keeps the city's pubs and clubs safe while blasting out musical hits.

Mr Foo, from Norwich, said: "In the nightclubs I sing all the time. I sing on the doors, I sing outside the clubs, I sing if there's big queues. I quite often grab the mike at the end of the night and sing people out on their way home. I sing lots of musicals and I'm big on Disney. I sing millions of Disney songs."

Nicky Foo often performs to queues of over 100 people in Norwich. Picture: Nicky FooNicky Foo often performs to queues of over 100 people in Norwich. Picture: Nicky Foo

Mr Foo started his career in security, where he works across events and nightlife establishments in Norfolk, four years ago when he noticed a warm reception to his late night singing.

He said: "I got a pretty good response and I'm pretty popular. The crowds love it. I've had 150 people singing and swaying along to me and older people slow dancing.

Nicky's favourite songs include musicals and Disney hits. Picture: Nicky FooNicky's favourite songs include musicals and Disney hits. Picture: Nicky Foo

"I once had an older couple ask me to sing Frank Sinatra, so I did. There was no way anyone expected a doorman to do that."

He also said singing has busted stereotypes around security staff members, who are often portrayed as the bad guys.

Mr Foo said: "It has 100pc helped to change attitudes around doormen. I'm a big guy and look like a stereotypical bouncer. People think that doormen are horrible and just want to throw you out of clubs. But that's not true. We're all friendly and we're just there to make sure you enjoy yourself. When I sing it helps people relate to me and you seem more approachable."

But singing is not just fun for Mr Foo and revellers alike, as it has also helped him on the job to bust up fights.

He said: "I have used it to diffuse fights several times before. I sing to calm people down."

And celebrities, too, have got in on the action.

Mr Foo said: "I was working security at a private event in Norfolk and the Scissor Sisters were performing. I ended up singing with Ana Matronic, the co-lead singer of the band. She said she really enjoyed it and wanted me to do their security again."

Mr Foo said he would love to pursue a career in singing and has thought about a career change often.

He added: "But I would still pick up security shifts along the way."

Most Read

‘It was a real wow moment’- Pupils intrigued after ‘UFO’ crash lands at primary school

Wicklewood Primary School pupils and police gather round a mysterious UFO, visiting the school for World Space Week. Photo: Wicklewood Primary

Thomas Cook shops to reopen across Norfolk thanks to rescue deal

The Thomas Cook branch in Norwich is one of many hoped to reopen

What is it like to live in the Norwich homes named the UK’s best building?

Charlotte McCormack with twins Poppy and Olivia, who live in the Goldsmith Street development. Pic: Archant

Teenage attackers bring traffic to a halt in attempted robbery near Aldi

The Heartsease roundabout near Aldi, where a group of teenagers attempted to rob a cyclist. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Pre-school announces closure due to ‘intolerable’ strain on teachers

Ravensemere Arc Pre-school in Beccles will be closing on November 1. Photo: Ravensmere Arc

Most Read

‘It was a real wow moment’- Pupils intrigued after ‘UFO’ crash lands at primary school

Wicklewood Primary School pupils and police gather round a mysterious UFO, visiting the school for World Space Week. Photo: Wicklewood Primary

‘Major disruption’ as part of A47 closed due to serious flooding

The A47 at Blofield was severely flooded and will remain partly closed until the water is cleared. Photo: BroadsBeat

‘Over half of the road lifted’: Torrential rain causes sewer sinkhole at major junction

One driver said peeled up tarmac in Beccles

Secret deal struck which could see new shops built on edge of village

Shops could be built on land off Links Road in Hopton-on-Sea. Pic: Google Maps.

WATCH: Land Rover driver takes on six foot deep flood water

Adam Harrison with his 1995 Land Rover Discovery

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Father’s heartbreak after eight-year-old son is ‘abducted’ by mother and taken to Russia

Ian Kettlewell, holding a photo of himself and son Myles. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

‘He had a fabulous life’: Tributes pour in for popular hairdresser

Nick Whyte, who died aged 59, was a successful hairdresser who opened more than 20 salons in East Anglia.

Giant ‘Herring of the East’ sculpture bid for A47 roundabout

People travelling to and from Great Yarmouth could soon be passing a giant Herring of the East sculpture, being compared in impact and scale to Antony Gormley's Angel of the North Picture: Paul Patterson

Pre-school announces closure due to ‘intolerable’ strain on teachers

Ravensemere Arc Pre-school in Beccles will be closing on November 1. Photo: Ravensmere Arc

Report claims Zimmermann could make City return in November

Canaries defender Christoph Zimmermann speaking to Paddy Davitt at the Archant office in Norwich Picture: Jamie Honeywood
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists