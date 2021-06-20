Norwich bookshop named one of Britain's best
- Credit: Sonya Duncan
A Norwich bookshop has been named as one of the 10 best independent bookshops in Britain.
Publisher Louise Boland named Bookbugs and Dragon Tales, run by Leanne and Dan Fridd, in a Top 10 she wrote for The Guardian newspaper to mark Independent Bookshop Week.
She wrote of the Timber Hill shop: "The wonderfully named children’s bookshop opened in 2019 but is already an essential community hub.
"When able to, it runs a full and very popular schedule of children’s activities such as Little Dragons Drama Class, Babybugs Bounce & Rhyme, Storytime and Baby Signing, but there are classes for adults too – mindfulness and creative writing as well as art classes, book clubs and craft workshops.
"It also has a cafe with a great selection of cakes, and the walls are decorated with murals painted and designed by local and visiting artists and illustrators."
Last year, the shop produced a video celebrating Timber Hill to mark its reopening after coronavirus lockdown.
