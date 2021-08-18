News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Project to provide disadvantaged children in Norfolk with free bikes

Owen Sennitt

Published: 1:25 PM August 18, 2021   
Bicycle Links have set up the ‘Free Bikes for kids’ project, which aims to re-purpose donated children’s bikes

A bike shop in Norwich has launched a fundraising appeal in the hope of providing children from disadvantaged families with free bikes.

With support from Aviva, Bicycle Links have set up the ‘Free Bikes for kids’ project, which aims to re-purpose donated children’s bikes and find them new homes nominated by Norfolk Children’s Services.

The social enterprise runs a bicycle recycling workshop in Anglia Square, where a team of volunteers give worn-out bikes a new lease of life.

Bicycle Links have set up the ‘Free Bikes for kids’ project, which aims to re-purpose donated children’s bikes.

Their popular volunteer programme brings together people from all walks of life including asylum seekers, people with learning disabilities, retirees and young people.

The crowdfunder hopes to raise £2,500 which will go towards the costs of the project, including providing essentials such as helmets and lights. Every bike will be safety-checked by a qualified mechanic before being given to the new owner.

Donations of children’s bikes are also still needed. For more information about the project visit https://bicyclelinks.org.uk/

