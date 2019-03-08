7 of the best hidden gems in Norwich tourists might miss

Norwich is receiving international attention but local knowledge goes a long way in finding the best city secrets and hidden gems.

The city made headlines this week after it was rated as a top tourist destination on par with an Indonesian island by the boss of Vietnam Airlines.

Following the news national newspapers have produced lists highlighting the best of the fine city's virtues.

But while Grosvenor Fish Bar and Elm Hill deserve the praise, there's more to Norwich that the usual tourist attractions.

Here are seven of the best off-piste offerings drawn from local knowledge.

1 Norwich's own Diagon Alley

Visitors to Norwich could be forgiven for being oblivious to what lies beneath the city streets as it remains a mystery to many locals too.

Dubbed the city's own Diagon Alley after its likeness to the twisty clandestine street in Harry Potter, the secret passageways and abandoned houses below Castle Street can be accessed via a free heritage guided tour.

To find out more visit KindaKafe in Castle Meadow or check out tour dates at missingkind.org

2 Plantation Garden

Eaton Park and Chapelfield Gardens are popular spots but how many people just visiting Norwich know about the restored Victorian town garden near the Roman Catholic Cathedral on Earlham Road?

Plantation Garden tends to fly under the radar but the three acre Grade II listed site is well worth a stroll through.

It's open daily 9am-6pm and tours can be arranged.

3 Magdalen Street

St Stephens Street and Gentleman's Walk might see more foot traffic but Magdalen Street deserves some love.

A little off centre both in terms of the city layout and the types of shops that can be found, Magdalen Street is full of character and Looses Emporium and Aladdin's Cave are full of their own hidden gems.

4 Pub and Paddle

Norwich is certainly famous for its pubs but did you know you could take a tour of them via the river?

There are a variety of routes to choose from starting from the Red Lion pub and going to Thorpe St Andrew, Bramerton and Surlingham with recommended pubs along the way.

Visit pubandpaddle.com for more information and prices.

5 Norwich Puppet Theatre

Norwich Theatre Royal might be the place to catch a big musical but the city has a few hidden gems in the arts and one of them is the unique Norwich Puppet Theatre.

Located in a converted medieval church, it's one of only three building-based puppet theatres in England.

As well as a calendar of family performances, the theatre hosts adult shows and talent development masterclasses for theatre makers, performers and puppeteers.

To see upcoming shows visit www.puppettheatre.co.uk/whats-on

6 Norwich Lanes

A favourite of city-dwellers but easily missed if you're just visiting Norwich, the Lanes is a hub of thriving independent shops steps away from Norwich City Hall.

The alleyways and courtyards of the Lanes are a characterful place to pick up a gift or grab a bite to eat.

You'll even find an independent cinema, a community theatre, two museums and several galleries there.

7 Jorge's Restaurant

There are of course a number of fantastic independent restaurants in Norwich, but one that seems to go particularly under the radar is Jorges, as it's tucked away in Orford Yard off Red Lion Street.

If you want to get a taste for delicious Portuguese cooking in a friendly and intimate setting then be sure to seek it out.

People who know it's there rate it very highly.