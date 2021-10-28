Owner of popular bakery rushed into intensive care 120 miles from home
- Credit: Archant
A Norwich woman has had her life turned upside down after her bakery owner husband was admitted into intensive care more than 120 miles away.
Now the plight of Terry Pegler and his family has drawn national attention after being picked up on social media.
Celebrities including television personality Jake Humphries and former Norwich City footballer Darren Huckerby have shared a fundraising page set up to help the family.
Mr Pegler and his wife of eight years, Nikita, of Hellesdon, launched their cake-making business Bake Away in 2017.
But their dreams have been put on hold after Mr Pegler, 34, was rushed to hospital in London when he collapsed with his 11-year-old son after the West Ham versus Tottenham match on Sunday, October 24.
You may also want to watch:
Mrs Pegler, 35, said the family had been left devastated following the incident.
She said: “He had just enjoyed the match together with our son, when Terry collapsed after the game.
Most Read
- 1 Two men in critical condition as multiple people stabbed
- 2 Fire crews rush to a crash near Norfolk village
- 3 Police swoop on Norwich address
- 4 Secluded Broads farmhouse in almost 11 acres goes up for sale
- 5 Asda and Amazon urgently recall items due to safety concerns
- 6 Norwich cat torturer who murdered pensioner ‘planned to carry on killing’
- 7 Mum's heartfelt tribute to daughter who died in A47 collision
- 8 'Like a horror film' - Friends left terrified after being followed in woods
- 9 Plans for seven new supermarkets in Norfolk - but where will they be?
- 10 Police called after elderly, sick seal attacked with stones
“We’ve been told it is an after-effect of Covid and he is currently in intensive care in a London hospital and is likely to be there for some time. He will then be put onto a ward and it will be a long process away from home.
“It's a traumatic time for us, especially for our son who was with him and had to travel back home by taxi. My eldest is at university, so he's feeling terrible he can’t be with us all right now."
The couple has been together for 12 years and have three children aged 18, 11 and seven. Both are self-employed and with no income currently coming in, as Mr Pegler is the baker of the business, two of their customers set up fundraising pages to help with some of the financial worries.
Mrs Pegley, who does not drive, added: “We aren't allowed to visit at the moment but if he was in Norwich then it would be better. However, he can't be moved until he is out of intensive care.”
Any customers who have been affected have been offered 12 months' credit.
To donate visit the Just Giving page at https://bit.ly/3mnUatL or the Go Fund Me page at https://bit.ly/3mpb4Za.