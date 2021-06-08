News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Watch: Norfolk's Selfless Series - Art therapy transforms lives in Norwich

Jess Coppins

Published: 11:27 AM June 8, 2021    Updated: 12:03 PM June 8, 2021
Watch the first episode of Norfolk's Selfless Series, where we meet Matthew Tucker who dedicates his time to help his community, and Richard Walshy whose life has been transformed by his art classes.  

After losing everything and becoming homeless, Mr Tucker turned his life around when he found art. A year on he has started up Building Drawing Conclusions at The Matthew Project, teaching art therapy. 

He has supported those with addictions, the homeless and those experiencing loneliness to share their experiences and express their emotions through the sessions.

Mr Walshy is one of the many members of drawing conclusions whose life has been enriched since he attended his first art class. He said it has helped him cope with his grief and mental health, describing it as a "safe space".

