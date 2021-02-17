Published: 12:23 PM February 17, 2021

An example of Jan Heath's tea bag artwork which is on display at the Norwich Art Shop - Credit: Jan Heath

Something different is brewing in the world of Norfolk art.

For a retired teacher with a flair for painting has taken up what looks like a potty idea - art on teabags.

Jan Heath, 69, of Great Yarmouth, first came across this form of art after reading about a woman who had been doing something similar in America.

She was running out of space for her work with most galleries and exhibitions closed during lockdown, so decided she needed to paint smaller.

Jan Heath's 'Slouchy or Slinky' tea bag art work - Credit: Jan Heath

Mrs Heath said: "It was trial and error at first and I had to purchase smaller brushes and a magnifying glass.

"The good news is, I have completed over 50 tea bag paintings and they all fit into one small folder."

She added: "There is quite a procedure to prepare the tea bags."

To start the process, Mrs Heath lets the tea bag completely dry, before either opening the bag flat or opening one end to tip the tea out.

Jan Heath's tea bag art - Credit: Jan Heath

She then irons the tea bag with a cool iron, followed by a coat of gesso to stop the paint bleeding and to make the bag stronger.

Mrs Heath continued: "When the tea bag is dry the fun starts. I paint in acrylics and pens but you can also use watercolour or gouache.

"As the bag is so small and it is difficult to rub out mistakes it’s best to draw out your design on paper first. Then go over it with a thin black marker and lay the teabag on top to trace over it."

After retiring, Mrs Heath joined the Great Yarmouth Guild of Artists and Craftsmen, and more recently the Norfolk and Norwich Art Circle.

Great Yarmouth artist Jan Heath - Credit: Submitted

Ken Hurst, of the Norfolk and Norwich Art Circle, said: "They are amazingly competent with beautiful little tea bags."

As well as original paintings on tea bags, Mrs Heath has experimented with printing photographs on the bags and then painting over the print.

Jan Heath's 'Kitty' tea bag painting - Credit: Jan Heath

She painted one for her daughter, who lives in Australia, for her wedding day and has since completed a couple of commissions that have gone to Australia.

Jan Heath painted this for her daughter's wedding in Australia - Credit: Jan Heath

The 'Exhibition in the Windows’ is a new selection of work from 22 local artists at the Norwich Art Shop. For more information, call 07748 303250 or email NorwichArtShop@gmail.com.

Mrs Heath's Facebook page can be found at http://www.facebook.com/justlovetopaint/

Artwork entitled 'Is It Safe to Go Outside Yet?' - Credit: Jan Heath

Jan Heath's artwork entitled 'Now, That's A Bit of Gossip' - Credit: Jan Heath