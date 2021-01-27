Video
'It sounded like my roof was coming off': Large bang heard over Norwich
- Credit: FlightRadar24
People living in and around Norwich have reported hearing a very loud noise over the city on Wednesday.
The noise was heard in Taverham, Hellesdon and other suburbs of the city shortly before midday.
Scores of people immediately took to social media to discuss what the boom was, with some reporting large vibrations being felt along with the noise.
Emma Lewis-Garland, from south Norwich, said: "Doors and windows shook and the neighbours heard it too. Very loud, weird explosion noise."
Ian Goodson, who lives in Taverham, said the noise sounded like "a sonic boom or earthquake".
"It was a large vibration, and dull bang with all the windows shaking in the house", he added.
Meanwhile, other people reported hearing the noise in Costessey, at the University of East Anglia and in Wymondham.
Most Read
- 1 Escape to the Country names 'north Norfolk's seaside capital'
- 2 Anger as woodland used as 'playground and dustbin'
- 3 Pretty thatched cafe business on Broads for sale for £75,000
- 4 Former village pub for sale as home
- 5 Extent of Norwich Prison Covid outbreak revealed
- 6 First look at five new homes released for sale at popular site in Taverham
- 7 Before and after: How has Norwich changed over the years?
- 8 Report into woman's murder by jealous ex: 'Employers must do more'
- 9 Mansion for sale for £2.5million with helicopter pad
- 10 Fit for a king or queen: 'Castle' for sale at auction for £650,000
Another Norwich person said she "thought a car had hit something", while another added: "It sounded like my roof was coming off".
A common theory is that the bang may have been caused by a sonic boom, as one Hellesdon woman said her husband had seen the vapour trail of a jet plane.
Flight tracking website FlightRadar24 shows a Typhoon jet was scrambled from RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire at 11.11am and headed out to sea, before going off radar for a while and reappearing at around 12.30pm.
And it also shows that a Boeing KC-135R Stratotanker military refueling aircraft circled over Mildenhall around the same time.
A spokesperson from Norfolk Police said the force had not received reports of any explosions, but added: "We believe it to be a sonic boom."
The Ministry of Defence has been contacted for comment.
Do you know what the loud bang was? Email: daniel.moxon@archant.co.uk