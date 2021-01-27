'It sounded like my roof was coming off': Large bang heard over Norwich

Video

Published: 12:51 PM January 27, 2021 Updated: 1:49 PM January 27, 2021

A large bang was heard over parts of Norwich on Wednesday. - Credit: FlightRadar24

People living in and around Norwich have reported hearing a very loud noise over the city on Wednesday.

The noise was heard in Taverham, Hellesdon and other suburbs of the city shortly before midday.

Scores of people immediately took to social media to discuss what the boom was, with some reporting large vibrations being felt along with the noise.

Emma Lewis-Garland, from south Norwich, said: "Doors and windows shook and the neighbours heard it too. Very loud, weird explosion noise."

Ian Goodson, who lives in Taverham, said the noise sounded like "a sonic boom or earthquake".

"It was a large vibration, and dull bang with all the windows shaking in the house", he added.

Meanwhile, other people reported hearing the noise in Costessey, at the University of East Anglia and in Wymondham.

Another Norwich person said she "thought a car had hit something", while another added: "It sounded like my roof was coming off".

A common theory is that the bang may have been caused by a sonic boom, as one Hellesdon woman said her husband had seen the vapour trail of a jet plane.

Flight tracking website FlightRadar24 shows a Typhoon jet was scrambled from RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire at 11.11am and headed out to sea, before going off radar for a while and reappearing at around 12.30pm.

And it also shows that a Boeing KC-135R Stratotanker military refueling aircraft circled over Mildenhall around the same time.

A spokesperson from Norfolk Police said the force had not received reports of any explosions, but added: "We believe it to be a sonic boom."

The Ministry of Defence has been contacted for comment.

Do you know what the loud bang was? Email: daniel.moxon@archant.co.uk