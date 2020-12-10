Air pollution in Norwich back to pre-coronavirus lockdown levels

Published: 4:03 PM December 10, 2020

The reduction in traffic in Norwich due to lockdown led to improved air quality - for a while. - Credit: Archant Norfolk

The improvement in Norwich's air quality during coronavirus lockdown was short-lived, according to a new report.

A new study, published by Centre for Cities, showed dramatic improvements in the first half of the year in air quality across the UK, triggered by the first national lockdown in March.

With people told to stay at home and limit trips, levels of the pollutant nitrogen dioxide (NO2) in Norwich fell from close to 15 micrograms per cubic metre to 8 micrograms per cubic metre.

However, by October it had climbed back up to pre-lockdown levels, although it dipped slightly again when the second national lockdown was introduced.

But levels of another pollutant - fine particles known as PM2.5 went up by 15pc during the lockdown period to 12 micrograms per cubic metres.

You may also want to watch:

A report to the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs said such increases at that time could have been due to anticyclonic weather, with winds bringing PM2.5 and its precursors from the rest of Europe into the UK.

Levels of PM10 and ozone also went up in Norwich.

In 2016, air pollution was estimated to be responsible for an effect equivalent to 40,000 deaths each year in the UK.

The Centre for Cities report calls for council leaders not to delay measures to prevent air quality getting even worse next year and that public transport, cycling and walking should be encouraged over car usage.

The say their analysis shows increased post-pandemic home working will not keep air pollution down - as people still use their cars for leisure use and to go shopping.

Andrew Carter, Centre for Cities chief executive, said: "Toxic air has contributed to the deaths of thousands of Covid-19 victims this year and, even after the pandemic ends, will remain a big threat to health – particularly for those living in urban areas.

“City leaders can reduce threat of air pollution, but it will take political will.

"Discouraging car usage will be unpopular in the short-term but, if coupled with the necessary improvements to public transport, the long-term benefits to public health and the economy will be huge and our cities will become better places to live."







