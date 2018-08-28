Search

City charity patron calls for support through winter months

PUBLISHED: 15:06 08 February 2019 | UPDATED: 15:21 08 February 2019

William Armstrong is calling for support. Picture: Age UK

William Armstrong is calling for support. Picture: Age UK

Archant

The patron of a Norwich charity is asking for the public’s help to support its Winter Appeal, to continue providing services for vulnerable older people.

Age UK Norwich patron, former senior coroner and City Sheriff, William Armstrong, said: “It is so important that there is help for the older people of the city.

“The team at Age UK Norwich provide caring and confidential support helping older people to eat well, to heat their homes and to deal with fuel bills and debt.”

Age UK Norwich helps older people in the city. They can also award small grants to those older people to help pay for emergency fuel.

Mr Armstrong added: “It costs around £50 for someone to receive a home visit from a trained Age UK Norwich welfare rights advisor to review someone’s circumstances and apply for statutory allowances, or support them with finding a better energy deal or to resolve debt issues.”

To donate visit www.ageuk.org.uk/norwich

