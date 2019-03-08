Video

Hundreds of cyclists enjoy Norfolk countryside in break from the rain

Thousands of cyclists took part on the Norwich 100 Bike Event. Picture: Victoria Pertusa Archant

Hundreds of cyclists took in the sights of the county as a popular bike event returned.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Thousands of cyclists took part on the Norwich 100 Bike Event. Picture: Victoria Pertusa Thousands of cyclists took part on the Norwich 100 Bike Event. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

The Norwich 100 bicycle ride celebrated its 25th year when it returned on Sunday, taking riders on a route through the city, into the Broads, past Horsey Mill and the coast and back via historic Blicking Hall.

Thousands of cyclists took part on the Norwich 100 Bike Event. Picture: Victoria Pertusa Thousands of cyclists took part on the Norwich 100 Bike Event. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

The event - which offers riders 100, 60 and 30-mile options - is popular among the county's cyclists, and this year managed to fall during a respite from the week's rain.

Thousands of cyclists took part on the Norwich 100 Bike Event. Picture: Victoria Pertusa Thousands of cyclists took part on the Norwich 100 Bike Event. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Those completing the race were greeted with music, a beer tent and food, after enjoying refreshment stops in the Norfolk countryside along the way.

Thousands of cyclists took part on the Norwich 100 Bike Event. Picture: Victoria Pertusa Thousands of cyclists took part on the Norwich 100 Bike Event. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

In total, more than 1,000 cyclists took part in the event, with Moira Vincent, an event crew member, saying 300 had signed up on the day alone.

Thousands of cyclists took part on the Norwich 100 Bike Event. Picture: Victoria Pertusa Thousands of cyclists took part on the Norwich 100 Bike Event. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

"That was on top of about 700 who had pre-registered, so we're very pleased," she said.

Thousands of cyclists took part on the Norwich 100 Bike Event. Picture: Victoria Pertusa Thousands of cyclists took part on the Norwich 100 Bike Event. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

She added that everything had run smoothly, and that they were pleased with the positive turn in the weather.

Thousands of cyclists took part on the Norwich 100 Bike Event. Picture: Victoria Pertusa Thousands of cyclists took part on the Norwich 100 Bike Event. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

You may also want to watch:

Thousands of cyclists took part on the Norwich 100 Bike Event. Picture: Victoria Pertusa Thousands of cyclists took part on the Norwich 100 Bike Event. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Thousands of cyclists took part on the Norwich 100 Bike Event. Picture: Victoria Pertusa Thousands of cyclists took part on the Norwich 100 Bike Event. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Lord Mayor of Norwich Vaughn Thomas and Sheriff of Norwich, Dr Marian Prinsley. Picture: Victoria Pertusa Lord Mayor of Norwich Vaughn Thomas and Sheriff of Norwich, Dr Marian Prinsley. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Thousands of cyclists took part on the Norwich 100 Bike Event. Picture: Victoria Pertusa Thousands of cyclists took part on the Norwich 100 Bike Event. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Thousands of cyclists took part on the Norwich 100 Bike Event. Picture: Victoria Pertusa Thousands of cyclists took part on the Norwich 100 Bike Event. Picture: Victoria Pertusa