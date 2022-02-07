Gallery
Photographers capture spectacular images of Northern Lights over Norfolk
- Credit: GARY PEARSON
Norfolk's self-proclaimed "Northern Light hunters" captured the natural phenomenon as it cascaded across the skies over the county last week.
James Rowley-Hill has been fascinated with the lights – also known as Aurora Borealis – for the last 15 years.
The 47-year-old garage owner, from Happisburgh, said he spends many a night camping out under the stars to catch it on camera.
Mr Rowley-Hill also runs the online Facebook group Aurora UK which has more than 19,000 members.
On Friday, February 4, he captured the green beams of light shooting across the sky by Happisburgh Lighthouse and Morston Quay.
He said: "I hunt them all year around.
"Anything from a pink hue on the horizon to crazy beams up to the plough and beyond, I have seen some really epic displays. But a lot of people don’t know you can see it.
"I have been to Iceland and Norway, it’s absolutely crazy there. But there is something special about catching it in Norfolk.
Most Read
- 1 'Fans climbed over fences to escape' - City supporters attacked after cup win
- 2 Norfolk restaurants voted best in the country
- 3 New flats could be created at eyesore site vacant for 20 years
- 4 Work begins on £12.5m state-of-the-art unit at Norfolk hospital
- 5 Busy village road closed after tree fall
- 6 Street food vendor taking over pub kitchen to serve 'banging' roast dinners
- 7 Part of north Norfolk coastal path to close for six weeks
- 8 Former school playing field could make way for new homes
- 9 Eleven flood alerts issued across Norfolk and Waveney
- 10 Where Jubilee beacons will be lit across Norfolk
"On Friday night, it just started off as a weak green arch and all of a sudden the beams started shooting up."
The Northern Lights appear as large areas of colour including pale green, pink, shades of red, yellow, blue and violet due north in the sky.
The lights generally extend from 50 miles to as high as 400 miles above the Earth's surface.
Mr Rowley-Hill added: "But you've got to have perfect conditions to be able to see it – including clear skies and no light pollution."
Gary Pearson is another who perfectly captured the Northern Lights last week.
On Friday, February 4, the professional photographer, from Titchwell, camped out on the north Norfolk coast in Thornham to see it.
Mr Pearson, 54, said: "There is always a little bit of excitement when you see the Northern Lights. It's very satisfying because it comes along so infrequently
"Most people only really get to see it in places like Iceland and Sweden.
"It doesn’t happen very often, but when it does it comes to Norfolk, it makes it that bit more special."