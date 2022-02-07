Photographers capture spectacular images of Northern Lights over Norfolk

Gallery

Professional photographer Gary Pearson captured photographs of the Northern Lights above the skies in north Norfolk. - Credit: GARY PEARSON

Norfolk's self-proclaimed "Northern Light hunters" captured the natural phenomenon as it cascaded across the skies over the county last week.

James Rowley-Hill has been fascinated with the lights – also known as Aurora Borealis – for the last 15 years.

James Rowley-Hill from Happisburgh in Norfolk. - Credit: James Rowley-Hill

The 47-year-old garage owner, from Happisburgh, said he spends many a night camping out under the stars to catch it on camera.

Mr Rowley-Hill also runs the online Facebook group Aurora UK which has more than 19,000 members.

James Rowley-Hill from Happisburgh captured photographs of the Northern Lights above the skies in Norfolk. - Credit: James Rowley-Hill

On Friday, February 4, he captured the green beams of light shooting across the sky by Happisburgh Lighthouse and Morston Quay.

He said: "I hunt them all year around.

"Anything from a pink hue on the horizon to crazy beams up to the plough and beyond, I have seen some really epic displays. But a lot of people don’t know you can see it.

James Rowley-Hill from Happisburgh captured photographs of the Northern Lights above the skies in Norfolk. - Credit: James Rowley-Hill

"I have been to Iceland and Norway, it’s absolutely crazy there. But there is something special about catching it in Norfolk.

"On Friday night, it just started off as a weak green arch and all of a sudden the beams started shooting up."

The Northern Lights appear as large areas of colour including pale green, pink, shades of red, yellow, blue and violet due north in the sky.

James Rowley-Hill from Happisburgh captured photographs of the Northern Lights above the skies in Norfolk. - Credit: James Rowley-Hill

The lights generally extend from 50 miles to as high as 400 miles above the Earth's surface.

Mr Rowley-Hill added: "But you've got to have perfect conditions to be able to see it – including clear skies and no light pollution."

Gary Pearson is another who perfectly captured the Northern Lights last week.

Professional photographer Gary Pearson captured photographs of the Northern Lights above the skies in north Norfolk. - Credit: GARY PEARSON

On Friday, February 4, the professional photographer, from Titchwell, camped out on the north Norfolk coast in Thornham to see it.

Gary Pearson from Titchwell in Norfolk. - Credit: Gary Pearson

Mr Pearson, 54, said: "There is always a little bit of excitement when you see the Northern Lights. It's very satisfying because it comes along so infrequently

"Most people only really get to see it in places like Iceland and Sweden.

Professional photographer Gary Pearson captured photographs of the Northern Lights above the skies in north Norfolk. - Credit: GARY PEARSON

"It doesn’t happen very often, but when it does it comes to Norfolk, it makes it that bit more special."

Professional photographer Gary Pearson captured photographs of the Northern Lights above the skies in north Norfolk. - Credit: GARY PEARSON