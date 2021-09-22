North West Norfolk MP James Wild made minister's assistant
- Credit: Richard Townshend Photography
North West Norfolk MP James Wild has been appointed parliamentary private secretary to government minister Oliver Dowden.
Mr Wild tweeted that he was "delighted" and looked forward to supporting the government's effort to "level up across the country".
In a statement, Mr Wild added: "This is an exciting opportunity to work with [Mr Dowden] to support this government’s commitment to level up across the country and act as a link with the parliamentary party in delivering on our manifesto pledges and the people’s priorities.
"My priority will continue to be a strong voice for North West Norfolk campaigning for a new Queen Elizabeth Hospital, to improve King’s Lynn, to back business, promote opportunity, for better broadband and transport links and to improve our environment.”
PPSs are unpaid, and are not members of the government, but they advise ministers on parliamentary or party opinion.
Mr Dowden, formerly culture secretary, was demoted last week to co-chairman of the Conservative Party, as well as the unpaid position of minister without portfolio in the Cabinet Office.
Elected in 2019, Mr Wild represents constituents across King's Lynn, Hunstanton and surrounding villages.
