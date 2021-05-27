What we know so far about plans for 1,800 new North Walsham homes

Published: 1:58 PM May 27, 2021

A project which will transform North Walsham and see its population boom with 1,800 new homes has been revealed by North Norfolk District Council.

Plans for the west of the town being proposed by North Norfolk District Council would see the introduction of the North Walsham West Link Road, linking Norwich Road to Cromer Road and the Laundry Loke industrial estate via Bradfield Road.

Here are the key areas.

What will the new development bring?

The proposed site for North Walsham West adjacent to Cromer Road. - Credit: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Along with the new homes and school, plans will see seven hectares of new retail and employment land, a new park and a new community centre which will "be grouped to complement and enhance existing leisure and community uses" such as Rossi’s and the football club.

New shops and offices will be built to the north of Cromer Road and Bradfield Road, adjacent to existing shops such as Waitrose.

There are no current plans for new healthcare facilities, but the council says discussions will be had with the NHS and CCG to provide a new health centre, with land allocated for this.

Where will the development be built?

Illustrative plan of the North Walsham West development which is set to bring 1,800 homes to the town. - Credit: North Norfolk District Council/Stuart Harrison

North Walsham West is set for land in-between Norwich Road and Cromer Road, with a link road at the top of Norwich Road near the town entrance.

This road will run through the development to Bradfield Road where it will connect to the Laundry Loke industrial estate, allowing tall lorries to bypass the railway bridge on Cromer Road which is often struck.

The area closest to Norwich Road will mainly be made up of residential and park land, with the community centre and school set to be built there.

Land near Cromer Road will be used for commercial purposes such as offices and shops.

What kind of homes will be built?

The proposed site for North Walsham West adjacent to Cromer Road. - Credit: Casey Cooper-Fiske

At least 15% of homes will be classed as "affordable to local people" and at least half will have three bedrooms or fewer.

Residents will also be provided with the opportunity to build their own homes.

North Norfolk District Council says each home will have electric vehicle charging facilities, fibre broadband connections and space for wildlife.

It says homes will be built to standards which reduce their carbon footprint by at least 31% and meet higher water efficiency standards.

Three sites will be allocated for specialist care for the elderly and others requiring daily care.

What will new green areas look like?

The site where new sports fields will link the adjacent Greens Road. - Credit: Casey Cooper-Fiske

The development will see a new town park of at least one hectare linked to the town's existing infrastructure by walking routes.

New sports fields will be provided next to North Walsham Town Football Club and small "pocket parks" providing children's play areas will be built across the site.

Plans would also see existing public rights of way such as Weaver's Way and Paston Way altered to incorporate the new development.

An open space of a minimum of 10 hectares would also be provided to the south of the development in order to create a new green edge for the town.

How will this impact transport in North Walsham?

The site where new sports fields will link the adjacent Greens Road. - Credit: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Bus services will be provided, with walking and cycling links to the train station.

Plans aim to ensure most local trips are made on foot or cycle by creating a walking and cycling network linking community facilities such as the community centre and school.

The North Walsham West Link Road between Norwich Road and Cromer Road, will be a single carriageway providing a route over the railway with managed traffic speeds and regular pedestrian crossings.

Car pooling and pick up areas will also be introduced, with the street network designed to suit electric vehicles, which the council says it expects to be common place in 50 years.

How long will it take to build?

North Norfolk District Council says the development will be built in phases over 15 years.

How can I have my say?

This newspaper is running a poll on plans and North Norfolk District Council have started a public consultation at: https://northwalshamextension.north-norfolk.gov.uk/