Firms sought for new industrial units
Business tenants are being sought for three new industrial units at North Walsham's Hornbeam Business Park.
Two of the units are listed to rent at £1,626 per month, while the third, slightly smaller, unit, is listed at £1,547.
They sit off Hornbeam Road, between the railway line and the newly built Mulberry Grove estate.
North Norfolk District Council bought the three units following their construction by Holt-based Birchwood Building, and now wants to lease them out.
Councillor Richard Kershaw, the council's portfolio holder for sustainable growth, said: “The purchase of these industrial units is key to supporting businesses in North Norfolk.
"There is a shortage of suitable industrial units, so when units come on the market it is important they are secured for the long term benefit of businesses and council alike.
"It is also good to see a local developer building this type of building speculatively to help fill the demand.”
For more info contact estates@north-norfolk.gov.uk.