Town fun fair to return in September

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 12:48 PM July 5, 2021    Updated: 1:38 PM July 5, 2021
North Walsham Funday funfair

North Walsham Funday opened with a funfair on Thursday evening - Credit: Andrea Hudson Photography

A popular fun fair will return to a town centre park in September.

The fun fair on North Walsham Memorial Park, which has been visiting regularly for over 20 years, will be held from September 5 to September 12.

Pending formal permission to use the park, it will be the first standalone fun fair in the town for a year, however one was erected on the park on June 24 as part of North Walsham Funday celebrations.

North Walsham town councillor Bob Wright said: "We just have to wait for formal permission, but yes the fun fair will be there for a few days.

"They'll come and set up on the park and then they'll pack up and head off to the next place.

"The same fair visited as part of the fun day the week before last but this will be the first one for a while as a standalone.

"It's nice to see all these things coming back again."

