'It just got out of hand I suppose' - biking baker celebrates five year anniversary

Published: 1:20 PM December 2, 2020

A cycling baker who pre-empted lockdown home delivery trends is celebrating five years of delivering bread to families in one north Norfolk town.

Bob Wright, who runs Bob's Bread Bakery, has now delivered over 2,000 loaves to the people of North Walsham clocking up 1,500 miles in the process.

Mr Wright says he came up with idea after he purchased a trade bike, something he had always wanted.

He said: "I do a lot of cycling so I'd always quite fancied one of those big cargo bikes and one day I saw one advertised and bought it and it's certainly come into its own now, but at first I just liked the idea of it, it's a good advert as well.

"It's just got out of hand now I suppose you could say, I started five years ago when the farmers market started up in North Walsham and they wanted a baker there and it's grown from there.